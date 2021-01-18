Updates

Could Lululemon’s share price really hit $500?

Written by

19 Jan 2021, 04:25 GMT

Lululemon’s [LULU] share price sprinted to a near-50% gain in 2020. Helping deliver such a stellar performance was the shift to working at home, as office staff ditched more formal wear for hoodies and sweatpants. 

The holiday season saw a strong performance from the Canadian athletic apparel retailer. In a press release, Lululemon said it now expects fourth quarter results to come in at the top end of forecasts, with net revenue in the mid- to high-teens, along with mid-single digit gains for earnings per share. 

“We’re pleased with the momentum over the holiday period as our investments in lululemon and MIRROR allowed us to connect with guests both physically and digitally,” Calvin McDonald, CEO, said in the statement. 

However, there are concerns that Lululemon’s share price is overvalued, although one analyst has pinned a $500 price target on the stock. Could the retailer really hit this mark and what does the latest revision mean for the stock?

 

LULU Chart by TradingView

 

How did Lululemon’s share price react?

Lululemon’s strength over the holidays is in contrast with the wider retail sector, particularly in the US where sales contracted 0.7% in December. Yet, despite the earnings revision, Lululemon’s share price dropped following the announcement, with BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel telling CNBC “investors expected a beat, not a pause.”

Lululemon’s fourth quarter results are due in March and come after a strong third quarter. In Q3 the retailer posted sales of $1.1bn, up 22% from the same period last year, and beating the expected $1.02bn. Earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.16 per share, beating a forecast $0.88 per share. Direct to consumer revenue — i.e. sales made without a middleman involved — jumped 94%, to make up 42.8% of total revenue, pointing to the strength of both Lululemon’s retail stores and its e-commerce offering.

“While a V-shaped recovery may not be materializing for most of apparel retail, Lululemon has bounced back from the weak start to its year with a stunning set of third-quarter numbers,” commented GlobalData’s Neil Saunders to CNBC.

As it stands, Wall Street expects the apparel retailer to post earnings of $2.49 a share for the fourth quarter, up from the $2.28 seen in the same period last year. Revenue is pegged at $1.66bn, a 19.1% increase on last year. If the retailer can top expectations, then Lululemon’s share price could gain post earnings.

 

Is Lululemon’s share price overvalued?

One concern for investors is that Lululemon’s share price trades at a 49.75X forward price to earnings ratio, suggesting the stock is trading at a premium and is potentially overvalued. 

 

49.75X

Lululemon's forward PE ratio

 

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell doesn’t think this is too much of a problem, having upgraded Lululemon from hold to buy in October. In his analysis, Trussell suggests that, while the stock’s valuation isn’t cheap, Lululemon was likely to outperform the retail sector and had a “strong margin recovery over the upcoming quarters.” Trussell also upped his price target from $298 per share to $396 — a 14.9% upside on 15 January’s close.

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock is more bullish on Lululemon’s share price. In December, the analyst maintained his strong buy rating on the stock while upping his price target from $400 to $500 — a Wall Street high. 

According to Seeking Alpha, McClintock reckons that other than Lululemon’s pricey valuation it was hard to think of any major challenge to the firm, with the stock one of McClintock’s long-term ideas for 2021.

“Ultimately, the real differentiating factor here is that LULU currently enjoys the benefit of a virtual monopoly amongst major brands in the Athletic Apparel industry simply because its core heritage derives from apparel, its distribution model is superior to all major competitors, and all innovation/merchandising efforts are entirely focused on apparel rather than split with footwear,” McClintock wrote in a note to investors.

While McClintock’s price target might seem optimistic, analysts generally think Lululemon’s share price still has potential. Among those tracking the stock on Yahoo Finance, Lululemon’s share price carries an average target of $405.17. Hitting this would represent a 17.6% upside on the current price (through 15 January’s close). Of the 35 analysts offering recommendations, seven rate Lululemon a strong buy and 11 a buy.

Whether Lululemon’s share price can hit the $500 mark seems to depend largely on strong fourth quarter results come March.

 

Market cap $44.9bn
PE ratio (TTM) 80.85
EPS (TTM) 4.26
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) 22%

Lululemon's share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 18 January 2021

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

How can CRISPR and Teladoc's share prices help ARKK?

Some analysts have suggested the biotech disruptors could boost the high-performing ARK Innovation ETF.

19 Jan 2021
Earnings

Why should investors watch Netflix’s share price ahead of earnings?
Fund Watch

Who’s playing the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF?
Industry Spotlight

3 Top Stocks For Investors That Want To Get Into Podcasting
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

How can CRISPR and Teladoc's share prices help ARKK?

Some analysts have suggested the biotech disruptors could boost the high-performing ARK Innovation ETF.

19 Jan 2021
Earnings

Why should investors watch Netflix’s share price ahead of earnings?

As the streaming giant prepares its Q4 earnings results, we unpack some things to watch for those interested in Netflix’s share price.

19 Jan 2021
Updates

Does GameStop’s Recent Rally Make It One To Watch?

GameStop has looked pretty down and out in recent years, but is its recent rally a sign that things could be looking up?

15 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more