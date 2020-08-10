Earnings

Cisco share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

11 Aug 2020, 00:30 GMT

Like most other companies, Cisco's [CSCO] share price has experienced some choppy trading so far this year. It is only 2.04% down on the year, having recovered ground from the coronavirus-triggered selloff in March. Whether the recovery in Cisco’s share price continues will depend on Q4 results, due out this week.

Promisingly, the networking giant beat Wall Street expectations last quarter. Another earnings beat could see Cisco’s share price break out, while a miss could see it plummet. So what should investors watch out for in Cisco's Q4 earnings?

 

CSCO Chart by TradingView

 

When is Cisco reporting Q4 earnings?

12 August

 

What could move Cisco's share price post-earnings?

Software subscriptions on the rise

Third-quarter results were a mixed bag for Cisco. Revenue came in at $12bn, an 8% decline from the $13bn seen in the same quarter the previous year. Net income was also down, coming in at $2.8bn, a 9% decline from the $3bn seen in 2019.

However, Cisco saw good progress in transitioning software sales to a subscription-based model. In the results, software subscriptions increased 9%, making up 74% of all software revenue, while money brought in from security products increased 6% to $776m year-on-year. Shareholders will be looking for how Cisco is progressing with this shift in Q4 results. Any positive news could bode well for both Cisco's share price and the company's long-term future.

"We executed well in Q3 in a very challenging environment, delivering strong margins and non-GAAP EPS growth," said Kelly Kramer, Cisco’s CFO, in the Q3 earnings call. "The resiliency that we have been building into our business model is paying off, with software subscriptions now at 74% of our software revenue, up 9 points year over year. We are focused on driving long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value."

“The resiliency that we have been building into our business model is paying off, with software subscriptions now at 74% of our software revenue, up 9 points year over year. We are focused on driving long-term profitable growth while delivering shareholder value” - Kelly Kramer, Cisco’s CFO

 

Reduced demand for working from home

Not everyone is convinced that Cisco’s share price is a buy right now, however. On InvestorPlace, John Jagerson and Wade Hansen, editors at Strategic Trader, write that now is the time to sell Cisco shares.

They argue that the sales splurge Cisco enjoyed at the start of the pandemic is not sustainable. As more companies welcome staff back to brick and mortar offices, the demand for products such as virtual meeting software like Cisco Webex could start to slide. Evidence of reduced demand for these products in the results will likely see Cisco's share price fall.

"Companies are still reopening even as cases rise, and those that aren’t won’t be buying any new equipment. CSCO’s sales surge was nice, but it probably isn’t sustainable," wrote Jagerson and Hansen.

“Companies are still reopening even as cases rise, and those that aren’t won’t be buying any new equipment. CSCO’s sales surge was nice, but it probably isn’t sustainable” - John Jagerson and Wade Hansen, editors at Strategic Trader

 

What is Wall Street predicting for Cisco’s share price?

Wall Street is expecting Cisco to post earnings per share of $0.74 in Q4, down from $0.83 a share in the same quarter last year. Revenue is pegged at $12.08bn, a 10% decline from the $13.43bn seen last year. Cisco itself expects revenue to decrease between 8.5% and 11.5% in Q4, on non-GAAP earnings of between $0.72 and $0.74 a share. Such reductions could well see Cisco’s share price take a hit.

$12.08billion

Cisco's predicted revenue - a 10% YoY decline

  

Will Cisco beat expectations in Q4?

Investment website Zacks is bullish about Cisco's earnings potential this quarter. In Zacks' assessment, Cisco has a history of topping analyst expectations, delivering an average 5.25% surprise for the past two earnings reports. In Q3, Cisco reported earnings of $0.79 per share, easily beating the expected $0.72 per share. For Q4, Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) is 2.52%, suggesting that Cisco could once again top analyst expectations.

 

Market Cap $201.171bn
PE ratio (TTM) 18.89
EPS (TTM) 2.52
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY) -7.5%

Cisco share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 10 August 2020

 

So, time to buy Cisco?

Cisco's share price carries an average $49.76 12-month price target from analysts on Yahoo Finance, which would see a 4.91% upside on Cisco’s share price through 7 August’s close. Among the 27 analysts offering recommendations on Yahoo Finance, 19 rate it either a Strong Buy or a Buy. 

Ultimately, Cisco is a high-quality stock that could deliver for investors over the long-term. Adding value for income-seeking investors is a 3.06% forward dividend yield — an increasingly rare thing in today’s markets, topping both Intel and Microsoft's expected yields.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Will a strong earnings report push Tencent’s share price to further all-time highs?

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s share price has hit all-time highs recently, and a strong earnings report could help it rise higher.

11 Aug 2020
Updates

Will Virgin Galactic Ever Turn A Profit?
Updates

Does The Teladoc-Livongo Deal Make Sense?
Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Related articles

Earnings

Will a strong earnings report push Tencent’s share price to further all-time highs?

Chinese tech giant Tencent’s share price has hit all-time highs recently, and a strong earnings report could help it rise higher.

11 Aug 2020
Updates

Will Virgin Galactic Ever Turn A Profit?

This space tourism company has captured the imagination of many investors, but will it turn a profit and head for the stars or will it crash and burn?

10 Aug 2020
Updates

Does The Teladoc-Livongo Deal Make Sense?

It’s the news that shocked the market this week, but is it also an example of just how out of touch Wall Street has been this year?

10 Aug 2020

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started