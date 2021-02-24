ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Bitcoin has had a turbulent week, smashing past previous all-time highs to hit $58,300, before plunging back below $45,000. It closed 23 February at $48,899.90.

It is against this backdrop of huge highs and sudden lows that Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Financial, has launched the world’s first pure-play Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In the interview for ETF TV, Seif breaks down the types of clients who contributed to the impressive $421m AUM in the first two days of trading, as well as discussing where he thinks the fund could go next.

To watch the full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.