Updates

Can Roku Become A Bigger Company Than Netflix?

Written by

23 Nov 2020, 22:45 GMT

All-time highs are a real double-edged sword for long-term investors. On the one hand, you want to see the stock you like doing well, but on the other, a dip represents a great discount opportunity. 

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

That’s certainly how many of us felt here about Roku hitting a fresh all-time high on Thursday, and boy, what a way to hit it. 

The brand-agnostic streaming platform soared after a report surfaced that it’s close to a deal with AT&T to bring its HBO Max channel to Roku’s platform. HBO Max has so-far been met with largely positive feedback, though this was probably a given when you look at the pedigree of television available on it: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Westworld’, Seasons 1-5 of ‘Game of Thrones’ — oh, they have all GOT episodes, I’m just refusing to acknowledge anything post-season 5!


*ahem* Moving swiftly on; should Roku secure yet another streaming scalp, there can be no denying that it is building an impressive collection of content amid a golden era for television.

 

Roku’s top competitors are no problem

Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Google’s Chromecast are competition, no doubt, but have you ever wondered how many people watch TV? 

Lots!

In the U.S. alone, there were an estimated 119.9 million TV households in 2019, spending an average of 238 minutes (3h 58min) daily watching TV. Meanwhile, the global video streaming market is expected to be worth $687.2 billion by 2024, meaning a CAGR of 18.8% from 2019–2024.

Behind all of this growth is the rising tide of Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max — the list goes on and on. And guess who can tie them all up in a neat little package without any conflict of interest between the big companies like Apple or Amazon? 

Roku!

Not only that, but it has made huge leaps in recent years into Europe and Latin America, where it is in its early growth stages as it seeks to take advantage of international opportunities. 

Streaming is immune to almost every economic outcome:

  • Its cheaper to stream than use a traditional cable in a downturn. 
  • We know that it thrives during a pandemic.
  • Roku builds software into smart TVs now, diversifying its service offering and making it a necessity in cases where people want to get the most out of their hardware. 

And don’t forget, Roku has a first-mover advantage and it’s very good at what it does — its Net Promoter Score, a customer loyalty metric, is 71, compared to the industry average for Consumer Brands / Entertainment, which is 19.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Should I Watch Peloton Stock?

Peloton established itself as one of the darlings of Wall Street this year as gyms shut down. We outline the bull and bear case for the business and break down is Peloton stock a good buy right now.

21 Nov 2020
Tricks

Spotted on Wall Street
Updates

Are Shopify’s China Deals Making It A Real Threat To Amazon?
Updates

Tesla's share price continues to shock investors
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Should I Watch Peloton Stock?

Peloton established itself as one of the darlings of Wall Street this year as gyms shut down. We outline the bull and bear case for the business and break down is Peloton stock a good buy right now.

21 Nov 2020
Updates

Are Shopify’s China Deals Making It A Real Threat To Amazon?

The pretender to Amazon’s e-commerce throne in North America has set its eyes on more lucrative markets in the East.

19 Nov 2020
Updates

Tesla's share price continues to shock investors

Boosted by reports of plans to build a second mega battery in Australia and the electric vehicle maker’s recent admission to the S&P 500, Tesla’s share price looks set to continue rallying.

19 Nov 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more