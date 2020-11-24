Updates

Can Lloyds’ share price crack 40p?

Written by

25 Nov 2020, 00:10 GMT

Lloyds’ [LLOY] share price has rallied 33.67% this month to close at 37.2p on 23 November. This is a remarkable feat given Lloyds’ share price has spent much of the year on the ropes. 

Giving Lloyds’ share price an overdue shot of adrenaline was Pfizer [PFE] and BioNTech’s [BNTX] COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough, which has sparked hopes that the worst might be behind the UK economy. 

Lloyds’ share price is now on the verge of breaking past its average analyst price target. For traders who picked up the stock during the March slump, the question is whether to take profits now or hold on for further gains. Those thinking about picking up the stock will be wondering how much upside is left. One potential level to aim for could be the 40p mark.

 

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

Could Lloyds’ share price break 40p?

Analysts at Credit Suisse pinned a 40p price target on Lloyds’ share price in July, which would see a 7.53% upside on the current price (as of 23 November’s close). In a recent investment note, the Swiss bank reiterated its confidence in Lloyds, saying that, of all the UK banks, it had the best chance of a re-rating if a vaccine goes to market in the coming months. Credit Suisse also said Lloyds’ dividend payouts could be back on the table next year.

"Even in the absence of a vaccine, we think the blanket [dividend] ban will likely be dropped in 2021, albeit dividend payments could be delayed until mid-year so as to be informed by stress tests,” analysts at Credit Suisse wrote.

 

"Even in the absence of a vaccine, we think the blanket [dividend] ban will likely be dropped in 2021, albeit dividend payments could be delayed until mid-year so as to be informed by stress tests" - Credit Suisse analysts

 

Adding to the optimism is Bank of America analyst Rohith Chandra-Rajan, who upgraded Lloyds from Underperform to Neutral this month. In the analysis, Chandra-Rajan suggests the “substantial improvements in mortgage pricing [is] to continue”. Like Credit Suisse, Chandra-Rajan also believes the bank will be in a good position to resume dividend payments thanks to its strong capital buffers.

Analysts seem generally positive on Lloyds’ share price right now. The bank carries a 37p average price target on the Financial Times, which would represent a slight 0.54% downside on the current price (through 23 November’s close). The high target of 45.00 would see a 21% upside if hit.

A sustained break through the 37p level could have traders eyeing up the 40p mark as the next possible target. Beyond that is the mid-40p to 50p range, which would see Lloyds return to the level at which it was trading before the pandemic took hold of the markets in March. 

 

An uncertain outlook?

Despite Lloyds’ share price rebound, it's not all good news on Threadneedle Street. At the start of November, the bank announced that it was axing 1040 positions in back-office support roles. These follow the 865 reductions from the bank's wealth division in September. In total, Lloyds has cut 1,900 jobs since the start of the pandemic. The bank has also revived plans to close 56 branches next spring.

The job cuts are a bitter reminder that the outlook is still uncertain for the UK banking sector. Lloyds might have posted a £1bn profit in the third quarter — rebounding from a first- half loss — but notable headwinds remain. 

Chief among them is the Bank of England. GDP is not forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2021, putting paid to the myth of a short, sharp, V-shaped recovery. Adding to the pressure is an expected increase in job losses, which could see a spike in loan defaults, and rock any recovery in Lloyds’ share price.

In such an uncertain time, Lloyds’ business model should provide some resilience for shareholders. With a vaccine potentially rolling out next year, and the worst of the economic pressures potentially priced in, it's difficult to see the stock falling back to its March lows — although it is far from an impossibility. For the bargain hunter, Lloyds’ share price is still down 41.61% this year to date, meaning it might not be too late to jump on the current rally.

 

Market cap £27.324bn
PE ratio (TTM) 38.59
EPS (TTM) 1.00
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) -18.80%

Lloyds' share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 24 November 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Will third-party issues hurt Amazon's share price?

Since its all-time high in September, Amazon’s share price has taken a tumble. Will recent EU allegations cause the stock to slide even lower?

24 Nov 2020
Updates

Should I Watch Pinterest Stock As A High-Growth Social Media Alternative?
Updates

Can Aston Martin's share price accelerate after Mercedes-Benz deal?
Columnists

Space the Final Frontier for the Stock Market? By Mish Schneider
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Will third-party issues hurt Amazon's share price?

Since its all-time high in September, Amazon’s share price has taken a tumble. Will recent EU allegations cause the stock to slide even lower?

24 Nov 2020
Updates

Should I Watch Pinterest Stock As A High-Growth Social Media Alternative?

Is the board-based social network Pinterest as cheerful as it is cheap, and should investors be looking to fill their portfolios with it?

24 Nov 2020
Updates

Can Aston Martin's share price accelerate after Mercedes-Benz deal?

Aston Martin’s share price has stalled this year, but a deal with Mercedes-Benz and increased financing could see the stock rev up again.

24 Nov 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more