  • Updates

Boohoo’s share price dips despite 39% revenue jump. What’s worrying investors?

Boohoo’s share price dips despite 39% revenue jump. What’s worrying investors?

18 Jun 2019, 21:45GMT

Compared to the rest of the beleaguered retail sector, and even against its peers in the booming fashion e-commerce market, Boohoo Group’s [BOO] top-line growth over the last quarter was nothing short of phenomenal. 

In its 12 June trading update, the company said that revenues for the three months to 31 May had increased 39% year-on-year to £254.3m, driven by jumps of 72% in continental Europe and 64% in the US. Net cash also increased 28% to £194m, bringing the Boohoo share price one step closer to eventually supporting a dividend payout.

But in the wake of this great news, the company’s share price spiralled. After some wild swings throughout results day, it closed the week at 221p, down 4% from before results and almost 10% from April’s year-to-date high. What’s spooking investors?Boohoo 1-year share price performance, CMC Markets, 18 June 2019

 

Converging margins

While Boohoo’s revenues were up, the results also showed that the company’s overall gross margin was down almost 0.4% year-on-year, at 55%. And not all of the brands under the Boohoo umbrella are pulling their weight. 

Across the company’s five brands – Boohoo, BoohooMAN, MissPap, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal – margin performance was mixed. Gross margins within PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal each fell some 4.7% from the previous year, while the eponymous Boohoo.com brand rose over 4%.

Slimming margins within the high-octane growth segments – for example PrettyLittleThing, the group’s second best-selling brand, which saw revenues jump 42% year-on-year – may well be a concern for shareholders, worried they are thinning faster than the company can compensate for.

 

Market cap £2.56bn
PE ratio (TTM) 68.88
EPS (TTM) 3.20
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) 45.70%

Boohoo share price vitals, Yahoo finance, 18 June 2019

 

Analysts, however, say that the company’s wider performance should offset such concerns. “Given the strong sales performance across all the brands, it would be very harsh for the modest 'miss' to consensus for PrettyLittleThing to weigh on the shares,” City broker Liberum said.

 

Marketing costs on the up

As a growth company in an extremely competitive sector – with Amazon lurking in its shadows – Boohoo is unlikely to prioritise pay-outs over reinvestments anytime soon. Any injections of cash will likely go towards the newly acquired MissPap, which was purchased for an undisclosed amount in March. “MissPap has been in decline, as it’s been lacking investment,” chief financial officer Neil Catto said. “We’re encouraged by what we’re seeing, but it’s only [been] four weeks [since the acquisition].”

“We’re encouraged by what we’re seeing, but it’s only [been] four weeks [since the acquisition].” - Chief financial officer Neil Catto on the MissPap acquisition

Marketing costs also continue to weigh on the company, due to Boohoo’s heavy reliance on social media advertising – a channel which is becoming increasingly expensive to utilise. Catto said that marketing will absorb over 9% of revenues at group level for the full year and admitted that costs at “the newer brands [NastyGal and MissPap] … are still at a higher level than the more established brands, Boohoo and PLT [PrettyLittleThing]”.

 

Still a buy?

Shares at Boohoo do indeed look expensive at present, with a P/E ratio of 68.88, compared to an industry average of 34.75 and a sector average of 19.34, suggesting that this recent dip in share price could perhaps be the first stage of a longer-term correction in share price.

68.88

Boohoo shares' P/E ratio

Analysts, however, have not lost confidence. According to Reuters, six out of 15 analysts are currently recommending Boohoo as a ‘strong buy’. Meanwhile, Peel Hunt, Jefferies and HSBC are among the brokers who have upped their stance on the stock since Wednesday. With HSBC’s current target of 290p representing a potential upside of more than 30% on Monday’s closing share price of 222.70p, Boohoo remains a shooting star among retail stocks.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Are ESG ETFs set to take over Canada?
  • Fund Watch
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

Are ESG ETFs set to take over Canada?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Diego Parrilla discusses anti-bubbles, Gold’s perfect storm and the end of peak oil
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

Should I Watch Editas Medicine?

This biotech firm specializes in CRISPR gene editing to combat diseases but is a long way from going to market; is Editas Medicine a buy?

11 Jun 2021

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?

Etsy’s share price has floundered in 2021 to date, so investors will be hoping its purchase of clothing resale app Depop can bring some good news.

10 Jun 2021

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?

ESG factors are a growing concern for investors and institutions, with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies no exception. We look at how much renewable energy blockchain currently uses and what lies ahead for the sector.

10 Jun 2021

Start trading

Open a trading account with CMC Markets and trade the stock market today

Get started

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar