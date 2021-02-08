Fund Watch

ARK fund watch: Is EV at the forefront of disruptive innovation?

08 Feb 2021, 23:15GMT

Renowned investor, ARK founder and CEO Cathie Wood recently released the fund’s Big Ideas 2021 report — ARK’s eagerly-awaited annual update on the 15 disruptive innovation areas to watch in the year ahead.

ARK defines disruptive innovation as “the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that has the potential to change an industry landscape by creating simplicity and accessibility, while driving down costs”, and the report focuses on areas such as automation, orbital aerospace and electric vehicles (EVs).

Looking at the EV space, Opto’s global thematic ETF screener shows that the Electric & Autonomous Vehicles theme has stayed fairly flat over the last month, gaining just 2.80% (as of 5 February’s close). The EV-focused theme has gained 4.61% in the last week to 5 February, which again puts its performance around the middle of the table across the 29 themes tracked by the screener.

 

ARKK Chart by TradingView

 

ARK funds show heavy backing for EV sector

Despite the theme’s somewhat lacklustre results in recent weeks, electric vehicles form a key part of ARK’s strategy.

Underpinning that faith is a belief that EV sales “should increase roughly 20-fold – from 2.2m in 2020 to 40m units in 2025”. Reinforcing ARK’s positive forecast for a rapid increase in EV sales is the fast-improving cost base in the sector, and ARK’s Big Ideas 2021 report highlights this as a key factor: “[E]lectric vehicles are approaching sticker price parity with gas-powered cars. Leaders in the EV market are developing innovative battery designs to enable longer range vehicles at lower costs.”

 

"[E]lectric vehicles are approaching sticker price parity with gas-powered cars" - ARK's Big Ideas 2021 report

 

Tesla [TSLA] has comfortably the largest weighting in the three of ARK’s five ETFs that cover the EV industry, as of 5 February’s close. Tesla has a 10.45% weighting in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF [ARKQ], 9.45% in the ARK Innovation ETF [ARKK], and 9.23% in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF [ARKW].

ARK’s investment in Elon Musk’s EV firm has certainly paid off, with Tesla’s share price accelerating by 452.26% over the last 12 months (to 5 February’s close).

 

Can traditional carmakers make the transition to EVs?

ARK’s report identifies the biggest risk to the growth of the EV sector as “whether traditional automakers can transition successfully to electric autonomous vehicles.”

So, how are the traditional carmakers responding to the EV drive? Recent signals certainly offer encouragement.

One route the traditional manufacturers can take is to join forces with a technology-focused partner, which should ultimately speed up the path to market. Just last Friday, CMC Markets’ chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, reported that Japanese and South Korean automakers’ share prices surged higher on reports that Apple is seeking a partner to develop an electric car. Mazda [MAZDA], Nissan [7201.T], Mitsubishi [8058.T] and Kia [000270.KS] all made strong gains on the news.

Kia “has approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple’s long-awaited electric car in Georgia”, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report added that Kia’s parent company, Hyundai [005380.KS], has talked to Apple about investing more than $3bn and would see Kia begin building cars under the tech company’s brand as soon as 2024.

 

"[Kia] has approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple’s long-awaited electric car in Georgia" - WSJ report

 

Further underlining the move to clean energy, US carmaker Ford [F] also announced on Friday that it would be ramping up its electric vehicle investment, as it looks to respond to General Motors’ [GM] announcement last week that it would sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, suggested Hewson. Ford said it would boost its EV investment to $22bn through to 2025.

With traditional auto manufacturers increasingly focused on the move to electric vehicles, ARK’s biggest downside fear for the sector ought to be overcome, in what looks like an industry with plenty of growth potential to realise over the coming years.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

Will robotics take over the world?

Growing demand for robots that clean, pack and assist with surgery is driving the industry. We take a look at how far it could go.

08 Feb 2021
Industry Spotlight

Will renewables power precious metals in 2021?

Fund Watch

Should I Watch ARK’s Innovation ETF Following A Record-Breaking 2020?

Updates

How retail traders took on the institutions

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Fund Watch

Should I Watch ARK’s Innovation ETF Following A Record-Breaking 2020?

Ark Innovation ETF is a hot fund right now, but its current popularity might signify more than just hype as it continues to move mountains.

08 Feb 2021

Market Outlook

Four themes that could grow during Biden’s presidency

As he settles into the White House, which themes might benefit from new US president Joe Biden’s leadership?

05 Feb 2021

Market Outlook

As GameStop’s share price falls, which are the shorted stocks to watch?

As GameStop share price plummets, are there any other highly shorted stocks that could defy conventional trading wisdom?

04 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more