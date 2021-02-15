Columnists

Mish Schneider A Market Forever Blowing Bubbles

16 Feb 2021, 04:45GMT

As the Cockney Rejects sang in 1986:

"I'm forever blowing bubbles,
Pretty bubbles in the air.
I'm dreaming dreams, I'm scheming schemes…”

 

 

This is how Wikipedia defines market bubbles:

“A stock market bubble is a type of economic bubble taking place in stock markets when market participants drive stock prices above their value in relation to some system of stock valuation, Behavioral finance theory attributes stock market bubbles to cognitive biases that lead to groupthink and herd behavior.”

The key phrase here is “drive stock prices above their value in relation to some system...” — and that’s the rub. Since 2017, all the old rules need not apply. Everything has changed.

 

"Since 2017, all the old rules need not apply. Everything has changed."

 

The call for a bubble by economists, talking heads, analysts and the plethora of assorted traders and investors has just been WRONG! All except of course, the pandemic, which turned out to potentially be the buy opportunity of the decade.

So, what are some of the bubbles we are hearing about that keep so many worried and underinvested?

In no particular order, one bubble floating about is the Reddit Traders and how they are too hungry for payoffs, thereby driving up valuations well beyond even the typical “irrational exuberance.” GameStop [GME], the topic of last week’s article, soared 1,625% before falling back to a more sensible price level.

The massive amount of money sloshing about the market has given companies that are losing money the incentive to go public, with over $60bn raised last year through IPOs. In fact, many of these companies are skipping IPOs all together and seeking money from special purchase acquisition companies (SPACs), which raised $76bn in 2020 and another $16bn so far in 2021.

Then there is the Federal Reserve bubble. With the “low rates for years to come” and their archaic metrics to measure inflation letting inflation run hot, the Fed’s actions have been another concern. Add to that the stimulus money, with another $1.9trn on tap about to go into many pockets. Analysts predict that, at some point, the rising debt, ballooning money supply, low interest rates and a flat consumer price index that has little to do with the reality of how much goods and services actually cost, will eventually come back to bite everyone.

Yet another bubble is how fast stock prices have risen in comparison to the actual corporate profits. Looking at the S&P 500, since 1881, only once has the valuation been more expensive than it is now in 2021. If you guessed the dot.com bubble, congratulations!

 

"Looking at the S&P 500, since 1881, only once has the valuation been more expensive than it is now in 2021"

 

Finally, there is the bitcoin bubble.  “Since the fundamental value of bitcoin is zero and would be negative if a proper carbon tax was applied to its massive polluting energy-hogging production, I predict that the current bubble will eventually end in another bust,” Nouriel Roubini wrote in the Financial Times on 9 February 2021.

What do we investors do when there are so many bubbles floating around us that we feel practically soaked before a single bubble bursts?

Simple. We watch price (the dollar amount of every index, sector ETF and other instruments) and the Economic Modern Family. This past week, the Russell 2000 [IWM] made a new all-time high. It then proceeded to digest those gains in an orderly fashion, upholding the gap higher that it began last Monday while Retail [XRT] had a harder time because in that ETF basket lives GameStop.

However, a good correction is hardly a bubble. My biggest concern coming into last week was the transportation sector [IYT]. IYT ended the week green and poised to make new all-time highs. To round out the Family, Biotechnology [IBB] and Semiconductors [SMH] both made new all-time highs and Regional Banks [KRE] scored huge gains, taking out 2-year highs.

Even bitcoin has traded more sensibly, establishing a new trading range between $40,000-$49,000. To date, bitcoin is becoming more accepted by institutional entities, and the volatility has calmed down.

Bubble? Perhaps. But for now at least, the price says otherwise. Why is that most important? Because pure price tunes out all the other noise.

“Fortune's always hiding,
I've looked everywhere,
I'm forever blowing bubbles,
Pretty bubbles in the air.”

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Columnists

Can the mysteries of Bitcoin be solved?

As Bitcoin continues to break record highs, Alex Pickard, vice president of research at Research Affiliates, explains why the digital cryptocurrency is in a bubble.

16 Feb 2021
Industry Spotlight

Is it just Bitcoin gains powering the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF?

Updates

Is Blink Charging’s share price drive sustainable?

Industry Spotlight

3 healthcare innovation ETFs to watch

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

Can the mysteries of Bitcoin be solved?

As Bitcoin continues to break record highs, Alex Pickard, vice president of research at Research Affiliates, explains why the digital cryptocurrency is in a bubble.

16 Feb 2021

Columnists

The economic happy family

Many sectors across the broader economy are looking bullish. What’s next?

16 Feb 2021

Columnists

Could airline stocks be a buy in 2021?

With airline stocks trading at a discount, Frank Holmes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors, explains why now could be a good time to invest in the theme.

13 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more