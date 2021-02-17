3 Earnings Reports That Investors Need To Watch On Thursday

The biggest industry competitor to Peloton, an over-the-top (OTT) streamer with a lot to gain from further lockdowns, and a global retail behemoth could all give investors an insight into the varied impacts of COVID-19.

1. Planet Fitness

While the likes of Peloton and Nautilus are soaring from the consumer’s migration to the living room workout space, physical gyms have been in decline as pandemic-wary citizens worry about sweating all over each other. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and its 2,000+ locations have seen much disruption, with its stock still more than 10% off of its February 2020 all-time highs.

Analysts are not expecting people to have returned to the gym just yet, with the consensus estimate for Q4 revenue coming in at $138.61 million — 27.6% below the same period last year. Meanwhile, fiscal 2020 total sales are expected to come in at $411.47 million, with a recovery to begin in 2021, where forecasts predict that Planet Fitness will estimate sales of approximately $670 million.

When is Planet Fitness’s earnings call?

Planet Fitness reports earnings on Thursday 18th of February after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Planet Fitness’s earnings call, visit the company’s investor relations page’s earnings call here.

2. Roku

It’s a significantly different story for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), which is hoping to be the boat that is lifted with rising tides as the streaming wars kick things up a gear. As Netflix and Disney+ report record subscriber numbers, along with the rise of even more competition, Roku is expected to reap the rewards of this increased all-around usage.

Wall Street expects Roku’s to lose $0.07 per share on revenue of $613.07 million, compared to the year-ago quarter, where the company lost $0.13 per share on revenue of $411.23 million. Roku said it experienced accelerating growth in active accounts and revenue in 2020. The streaming platform company said it ended the year with around 51.2 million active accounts — up 39% for the year which represented a gain of about 14.3 million accounts. Shareholders will be keen to see confirmation of the company continuing to grow active account numbers in the December quarter to ensure it is keeping up with estimates.

When is Roku’s earnings call?

Roku reports earnings on Thursday, 18th of February at 5:00 PM Eastern Time you can access the earnings release report here. In the meantime, read more about Roku’s earnings here.

3. Walmart

The best comes last with the world’s largest employer and revenue generator expected to report blowout earnings for Q4. Analysts are very bullish about Walmart (NYSE: WMT), largely due to its strong momentum going into Q4, which also had the busy holiday season, Black Friday sales, more e-commerce investment, and the full launch of Walmart+ — a rival to Amazon Prime.

Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $148.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.38 per share on revenue of $141.67 billion. However, the big number that investors will be looking out for is its digital sales, which have grown 79% and 97% in the last two quarters respectively. Knockout results here would prove to investors once and for all whether Walmart really has what it takes to go up against Amazon for the retail crown, or if it is ‘just’ the king of brick-and-mortar.

When is Walmart’s earnings call?

Walmart reports earnings before the open at 9:00 AM on Thursday 18th of February. You will find Walmart’s earnings here. In the meantime, you can read more about Walmart here.

