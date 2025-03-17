OPTO Sessions: Logitech’s James Campanini on Connecting Customers to the Digital World

In a world run on semiconductors and cloud storage, much of today’s technology is beyond the grasp of the average consumer.

One way to stand out is to bridge that gap — and, in the words of James Campanini, Logitech’s [LOGI] Head of B2B for Europe, “make life a bit easier when you’re trying to use technology”.

From the humble mouse to the artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) webcam, Logitech’s product offering represents an approach where usability belies complexity.

How to sum up the company’s diverse portfolio? “Design-led, software-enabled hardware.”

The result is a unique and unified product, Campanini says.

“I don’t really think of us seeing it as two different things. In reality, we’re not trying to provide the software-as-a-service solution.” Rather, the software enhances the usability of the hardware.

Tapping into AI

Talk about technology enough, and the conversation inevitably turns to AI.

However, as Campanini points out, the use cases are not limited to chatbots or AI agents. Logitech has a large team of AI engineers, and the company’s approach to the AI boom has been to find applications that align naturally with its product portfolio.

He provides a number of examples, including his own webcam, which uses AI to identify the human in view and adjust focus to match lighting conditions and track movement across the screen. Another example, which includes integrating AI-powered commands into a mouse, means that customers can, “by the click of one button on the mouse, completely integrate an AI tool.”

Campanini points to the company’s line of Rally products to illustrate how AI opportunities are helping to expand Logitech’s portfolio. Following the success of its Rally Bar, an AI-enabled video bar for meeting rooms, the company launched its Rally Board, which offers expanded functionality for both professional and educational settings.

From the ability for a camera to switch focus between speakers, noise cancellation and equalization, to better collaboration with existing AI tools, such as Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google Gemini, AI software development is helping to optimize the use of Logitech’s products in subtle but effective ways.

Not only does this approach allow companies to expand the use cases of their products, it also offers people novel connections to the digital world.

In Campanini’s words, “the job of the peripheral is to make that connection a lot easier for the human being.”

Reading the Room

Although hybrid work remains a key buzzword today, Campanini points out that the Covid-19 pandemic briefly ended hybrid work, rather than expanding it. In the post-pandemic era, however, the key question is how to enable people “regardless of the space they’re in”.

This translates into how businesses use the spaces they inhabit, especially with the ongoing expansion of augmented and virtual reality and AI.

One important example within Logitech’s portfolio are environmental monitoring systems, which can help companies learn “how the real estate is being used by the individuals who work there”. Products that monitor space usage can help administrators root out the issues with each space and ultimately learn “how they make the most use of their infrastructure”, whether that means classic boardrooms or home offices.

AR- and VR-enabled hardware also represent a key area for growth. Campanini points to Logitech’s MX Ink stylus as a specific example — in concert with VR headsets, the stylus allows users to literally draw into the space. From artwork to product design, the stylus has several compelling use cases, and Logitech is working to better support them.

This opportunity is clear in other aspects of an immersive workspace experience. Campanini points to VR-enabled meetings, an activity for which Logitech has yet to develop a product, but which could see future growth.

“I can see us sitting around a table with a headset on, and some people are actually sat with us and others are dialing in and being virtually sat. The technology is there to do it … Are we ready for that yet? Possibly not now, but I think we will be in the future.”

Indeed, compared with the use of video conferencing platforms, VR technology appears to support the effectiveness of virtual meetings. In a 2022 study, Münster-based eXperimental Reality Lab found that the use of VR technology improved scaled business agility across a range of metrics, including participation and flexible planning, when compared to video conferencing platforms.

And, with the increased effectiveness and ergonomics of hardware to support VR and AR, the market will continue to grow. Statista estimates that the global revenue for the AR/VR B2C market will reach $60.23bn by 2029.

