Ford And Lyft Are Making Autonomous Driving A Reality

By

23 Jul 2021, 18:45

Autonomous or self-driving cars have always been one of those things that consumers have constantly been promised, but never really gotten the chance to experience.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more insights from the MyWallSt team here.

That could all change in 2021 thanks to Ford (NYSE: F). 

 

Is Ford working alone? 

Certainly not!

The famous ol’ automobile maker is working with Argo AI — an autonomous driving technology company of which Ford owns a considerable stake — as well as Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT). 

Miami will be the first lucky recipients of self-driving cars later this year, along with a few safety drivers to ensure things don’t go pear-shaped in the early days of this venture. The trio has also laid out plans to expand to the Texan city of Austin next year followed by the rollout of about 1,000 self-driving cars in multiple markets within five years.

Industry moves slowly at times, which is evidenced here in its five-year plan, but consumers finally have a tangible timeline on actual self-driving rollouts. It is certainly quicker than much of the competition out there: 

  • General Motors expects to have full self-driving within the decade. 
  • Volkswagen’s ‘microbus’ is not expected until 2025 at the earliest. 
  • Tesla remains riddled with ‘self-driving’ issues, including multiple consumer rights investigations. 

Self-driving is still a completely untapped market in a multi-billion dollar industry. Between its applications in ride-hailing — as we’ll see with this Lyft partnership — in shipping, military applications, and more, this could be the renaissance that the auto industry needs.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

INTU Stock: Will Q3 Earnings Turbocharge Intuit’s Share Price?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Artificial intelligence
  • SaaS
  • Digital transformation

INTU Stock: Will Q3 Earnings Turbocharge Intuit’s Share Price?

Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, gained 5.4% on markets last week ahead of earnings, as demand grows for AI-powered financial management tools.

20 May 2024

BABA Stock: Why Alibaba’s Share Price Fell 6% Post-Earnings
  • Industry spotlight
  • China tech
  • E-commerce

BABA Stock: Why Alibaba’s Share Price Fell 6% Post-Earnings

Alibaba’s share price was the outlier in a week in which four Chinese tech stocks announced Q1 results.

16 May 2024

PANW Stock: How is the Palo Alto Networks Share Price Performing Ahead of Earnings?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Cloud computing
  • Cyber security

PANW Stock: How is the Palo Alto Networks Share Price Performing Ahead of Earnings?

A strategy shift announced in February could impact Palo Alto Networks' revenue and billings in the near term.

14 May 2024

Will the Cisco Share Price Slide on Q3 Earnings?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Cloud computing
  • SaaS
  • Cyber security

Will the Cisco Share Price Slide on Q3 Earnings?

The technology giant reports its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, with analysts anticipating a drop-off in revenue.

13 May 2024