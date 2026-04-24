AAOI stock: Is Applied Optoelectronics More Than “the Latest Viral AI Stock”?

On the Seeking Alpha podcast on 9 April analysts Amrita Roy and Uttam Dey identified tech themes with potential upside in 2026.

One sector that Dey highlighted was “this whole optical artificial intelligence (AI) play.”

The key point here, Dey said, is that AI inference is driving profound changes in scale-up networks, as the industry shifts from linking 100,000 GPUs to targeting clusters of up to 1m, operating as a single compute instance.

This tenfold increase in scale over roughly 15 months has sharply elevated network complexity, creating significant strain on bandwidth, latency and overall system architecture. Existing infrastructure is proving inadequate for these demands, forcing a rethink of how such systems are designed and operated.

As a result, the industry is pivoting towards optical networking – integrating laser-based chips, modules and switches – to meet performance requirements. In turn this is fuelling a surge in demand for optical components within AI infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Dey identified two stocks he thinks are poised to benefit: Lumentum [LITE] and Applied Optoelectronics [AAOI]. He predicted growth of up to 100% year-on-year for both firms.

Here at CMC Aureon, we share Dey’s enthusiasm for LITE stock. When we covered it on 2 April, we noted that the shift to optical solutions from copper connections “is changing how investors view the company. It is no longer a mere photonics supplier: it is a key enabler of next-generation AI data centres.”

Today, let’s dive into the other of Dey’s two optical networking picks, Applied Optoelectronics.

The story behind the 1,264% spike

Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a US-based semiconductor company. It specialises in the development and manufacture of advanced optical and HFC networking products that underpin high-speed data transmission across data centres, telecoms and cable networks around the world.

Founded in 1997 at the University of Houston by CEO Thompson Lin, the company has built its strategy around vertical integration, designing and manufacturing key components such as lasers, transceivers and optical modules in-house to control cost and performance.

“What I like about Applied Optoelectronics,” Dey said on the Seeking Alpha podcast, “is that they own the entire manufacturing ecosystem.” The firm is thus “able to manufacture everything all the way from the little laser chip to the optical pluggables that hyperscalers use for their connectivity.”

The business scaled through the early 2000s with the establishment of its Sugar Land, Texas, headquarters and expansion into Asia via acquisitions in China and Taiwan, creating a global manufacturing footprint. It listed on Nasdaq in 2013, marking a transition from a research-led venture into a commercially scaled supplier to large telecom and hyperscale data centre customers.

A watershed came in March 2025, when the company signed a deal with Amazon [AMZN] giving the tech giant the right to buy almost 8m shares.

Applied Optoelectronics’ trajectory has been cyclical, reflecting customer concentration and shifts in demand from major clients such as cloud providers. However, its positioning in optical networking has become increasingly strategic as bandwidth requirements surge.

AAOI stock is up 1,765% over the last five years. The large majority of that growth occurred over the last 12 months, in which period it is up 1,264%. Indeed, earlier this year, MarketWatch described the firm as the “latest viral AI stock”.

AAOI stock chart by TradingView

Q4 earnings and looking forward to Q1

AOI reported Q4 and FY2025 results on February 26. Let’s take a quick look at the numbers.

The firm delivered a markedly improved financial performance in Q4 2025, indicative of gathering operational momentum. GAAP revenue rose to $134.3m, up from $100.3m a year earlier and $118.6m in the prior quarter. Profitability also strengthened, with GAAP gross margin expanding to 31.2%, while non-GAAP gross margin reached 31.4%. Losses narrowed sharply: GAAP net loss came in at $2m, versus $119.7m in Q4 2024 and $17.9m in Q3 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was reduced to just $600,000.

For the full year, the improvement was even more pronounced. Revenue nearly doubled to $455.7m, compared with $249.4m in 2024, while gross margins climbed to around 30% on both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Losses also contracted significantly, with GAAP net loss shrinking to $38.2m from $186.7m the previous year, and non-GAAP net loss halving to $15.7m, suggesting a clear trajectory towards profitability.

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Stefan Murry highlighted that AOI “made tangible progress during the quarter on expanding our manufacturing capacity, which is a critical step as we prepare for higher-volume production of our next generation data centre products.”

For Q1 2026, Applied Optoelectronics guided to continued top-line growth, with revenue expected in the range of $150m to $165m, implying a sequential uplift from Q4. Profitability, however, was set to moderate slightly, with non-GAAP gross margin forecast between 29% and 31%, broadly in line with recent levels but reflecting some variability in product mix.

On the bottom line, the company anticipated a near-breakeven outcome. Non-GAAP net income was projected to range from a loss of $7.0m to a marginal loss of $0.3m, translating to earnings per share between a $0.09 loss and breakeven, based on approximately 76.4m shares outstanding.

The company reports Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 7.

What are analysts saying?

Of the six analyst ratings collated by Yahoo Finance, two are a ‘strong buy’, one a ‘buy’ and three a ‘hold’. There are thus no ‘sells’, but this is far from a stratospheric profile. The average price target is $90.30, considerably below the current $149.42.

Simply Wall Street recently outlined a narrative in which AAOI stock was overvalued, and its fair value was $78.00.

As to what lies behind this between market price and potential fair value, the publication noted that “revenue ramp, margin lift and future profit multiples all play a central role, along with bold expectations about how quickly AI data centre demand flows through to cash generation.”

Conclusion: The investment case for AAOI stock

So is it just a viral sensation, or is there more to Applied Optoelectronics?

The firm sits at the intersection of genuine AI-driven optical demand and speculative momentum, with the bull case centred on accelerating data centre buildout, vertically integrated manufacturing and potential hyperscaler scaling that could sustain rapid revenue growth and margin expansion. If AI infrastructure demand continues compounding, AAOI could re-rate further as a critical optics supplier.

The bear case is straightforward: extreme customer concentration, cyclical end markets and persistent lack of consistent profitability. At over $149 per share versus a $90 average target, expectations already price in perfection. Any slowdown in AI capex or execution missteps could trigger a sharp derating, making sentiment as important as fundamentals.

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