Will Nasdaq bounce back? Gold and Euro technical views

Facebook parent Meta plunged 26% on the weak fourth-quarter performance, dragging Nasdaq down by 3.7% overnight. However, Amazon shares jumped by 15% after hour on strong earnings. The US indices cut losses in the futures markets.

Nasdaq shows its very resilient move in the futures market, the candlestick has a long wick and short body that looks like a morning start. If tonight it can push up to above the Bollinger band middle line/200-day MA, the index could continue its rebounding momentum in the second upward wave. The intraday support is still at yesterday’s low at 14,500, and the resistance is at the 200-day moving average at 15,000, the next resistance will be at the 50.0% retracement of the Fibonacci, 15,600.

The gold fell below the ascending channel on the 27th of Jan, facing downward pressure since. The potential intraday support is by the 20-day MA at1,817, and the potential support is still at the last Friday’s low at 1,780.

Eurodollar popped on the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde’s comments on inflation, now EUR/USD is consolidating above the 100-day MA, the imminent resistance will be at the 50% fib retracement, if it can break up, the next potential target will be at the 200-day MA near 1.1680.



