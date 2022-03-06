Week Ahead APAC: Stagflation concern flares, ECB meeting and US CPI in spotlight

Asia markets are expected to be under pressure this week amid concerns of economic stagflation due to soaring commodity prices caused by the Russia - Ukraine war, with the US Treasury yield curve flattening, pointing to a possible inversion, which indicates economic growth slows while inflation rises, eventually leading to a recession. China set its GDP target to 5.5% for 2022, indicating ongoing softening economic growth of the world second largest economy.

10-Year US Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity

Source: Fred/Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Key instruments to be watched

The global commodity prices have been soaring due to tighter output, disruptions to the supply-chain and hedging activities. The price spikes could spill over to consumer prices in general and becomes a roadblock to economic growth.

Oil markets are still the focus for the coming week, with both WTI and Brent future prices heading to the US$120-mark. Investors are concerned sanctions on Russia might be extended to its oil exports, which could spike oil prices further and worsen global inflation issues.

Precious metals, including gold, silver, palladium, platinum, are classed as raw materials as well as safe haven assets, and are on the rise due to uncertainty.

In agriculture, wheat price jumped 30% since the war started. Wheat is a major export of Russia.

Stocks and Currencies

In general, both EU and US bank stocks get slashed due to their exposure to Russia’s bond markets, while energy outperforms with surging oil and gas prices.

EU stocks and Eurodollar suffered the most from the geopolitical tension, with Euro Stoxx 50 falling 20% from its February high and Eurodollar down 5% against the US dollar.

Commodity currencies AUD and NZD strengthened, thanks to the rising export prices and relatively hawkish central bank policies.

The key economic data and events for the week ahead

US February CPI

The US Consumer Price Index is expected to increase by 7.9% YoY in February, higher than the previous data at 7.5%, indicating ongoing flaring inflation. Nonfarm payrolls rose 467,000 in January, well ahead of the 150,000 estimate. Earnings also rose sharply, accelerating 0.7%, for a 12-month gain of 5.7% and providing confirmation that inflation continues to gather strength. Consumer affordability could become a serious issue to drag on economic growth.

ECB meeting

In the backdrop of a deteriorated economy outlook and a possible surging inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war, ECB faces dilemma to decide on its monetary policy. The Eurozone CPI printed at a record high 5.1% in January. Economist expected that the number could go higher to 5.8% in February due to the soring energy price and the single currency devaluation. But the central bank might hold back the plan to speed up on tapering in the highly uncertain times.

Source: Eurostate

Canada employment

Canada employment data is expected to keep improving in February. According to Thomson Reuters, there will be 160,000 new jobs added and the unemployment rate is to drop to 6.2% from 6.5% in January.

Europe’s Week Ahead

The Russian-Ukraine war is not only a humanitarian crisis but is also amplifying inflation concerns. Know more of what’s happening in Europe this week:

Lockdown winner DocuSign’s fortunes look set to continue slowing.

fortunes look set to continue slowing. Revenue expected for Rivian Automotive looks pitiful for a company with around $60bn market share.

looks pitiful for a company with around $60bn market share. Monthly expansion expected for UK GDP.

Read more: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/news-and-analysis/the-week-ahead-ecb-rate-meeting-us-inflation-greggs-rivian-results



