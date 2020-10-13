Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

Vaccine delays rattle risk buyers

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

14 Oct 2020, 09:55

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly overnight joined Johnson and Johnson in pausing its trials of a Covid-189 vaccine, also citing safety concerns. The v-shaped recovery scenario that has driven risk markets higher is dependent on the availability of an effective vaccine. While there are many other groups in the race for this vital development, the withdrawal of two major players raises concerns.

Industrial metals and northern hemisphere shares fell in overnight trading, despite better than expected China trade data yesterday. Bonds rallied, but a rush back into US dollars saw gold prices fall. Commodity currencies are under pressure, but cryptocurrencies maintained higher ground.

European stocks dropped, led by the German Dax. Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 range, but the stock fell 3% in a “sell the fact” reaction to the long anticipated release. The Nasdaq still managed to outperform other major US indices, defying the pressure on the tech flagship.

Futures markets point to opening falls of across the Asia Pacific region today. Singapore GDP data is expected to show a 33.5% expansion in the third quarter compared to the second, although this still means a 6.8% drop year on year.


Latest from CMC

News

Stocks slide, Delta Air Lines dips, dollar rallies

Sentiment has gone from bad to worse today as traders are worried about the health crisis.

14 Oct 2020
Stock Watch

Asos share price on trend as profits soar?
News

China trade surges back to life, UK unemployment set to rise further
Updates

Shares go one out
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks slide, Delta Air Lines dips, dollar rallies

Sentiment has gone from bad to worse today as traders are worried about the health crisis.

14 Oct 2020
News

China trade surges back to life, UK unemployment set to rise further

Yesterday’s move higher in US markets appears to be predicated on the belief that whoever wins in next month’s presidential election, there will be a sizable fiscal stimulus package coming.

13 Oct 2020
Updates

Shares go one out

European and US shares traded higher again overnight, in seeming defiance of every other market. Crude oil tumbled and industrial metals fell, but these moves had no impact on the stock markets mania for growth companies. The US dollar, bonds and gold all rose, but the support for safe haven investments didn’t slow the tech heavy Nasdaq, which traded more than 4% higher.

13 Oct 2020