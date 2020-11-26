Thin liquidity for US stocks but fireworks in FX

High-flying value/cyclical stocks succumbed to profit taking pressures yesterday ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday that will kick-start today. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 shed -0.6% and -0.5% respectively with the Dow retreated from its significant milestone of 30,000 hit on Tuesday to close at 29872.

The more mega tech heavy weighted Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a gain of +0.4% (12152) while the S&P 500 shed -0.2% (3629). The outperformance of Nasdaq 100 was mainly attributed by Amazon +2.15% and Apple +0.8%. In addition, advance/decline ratios of NASDAQ and NYSE were flat in yesterday’s US session.

S&P sector performance painted a clearer picture that indicates some form of consolidation where prior leaders from the value and cyclical oriented theme plays underperformed; Energy (-2.4%), Materials (-1.1%) and Industrials (-0.8%). Information Technology led but with only a meagre gain of +0.2%. Hence, yesterday’s gain seen in the Nasdaq 100 did not have a clear indication of a rotation back into technology stocks yet.

Over to economic related matters; the Fed FOMC minutes for the November meeting were released yesterday that indicated a debate among Fed officials on ways to enhance guidance for asset purchases to keep interest rates low; at moment the Fed is buying US$120 billion worth of bonds each month since June 2020 with a breakdown of US$80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. In a nutshell, the FOMC November minutes did not have any clear hint for an immediate change on the current pace of asset purchases.

The US Treasury 10-year yield was flat yesterday at 0.88% but the US dollar have continued to weaken for a second consecutive session with the US Dollar Index broke below the 92.15 major ascending support in place since April 2011 low and closed below it at 91.99 in yesterday’s US session. The US Dollar Index had a clear bearish break below 92.15 finally after a challenge on that key level on three prior occasions; 01 September, 09 November and 23 November.

Yesterday’s weakness in the USD had been led by the EUR where the EUR/USD had managed to punched out with a daily close above a key resistance of 1.1900; also a long-term secular descending channel resistance from April 2008 high with a daily close at 1.1915 at the end of yesterday’s US session. Going forward, we may start to see the start of a multi-month decline in USD which is likely to translate to outperformance in non-US stocks and ignite inflationary pressures which tends to benefit commodities over the medium to longer term horizon.

Chart of the day – EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is breaking above a key long-term secular resistance at 1.1900

Source: CMC Markets platform



