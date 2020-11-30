Choose country & language

Choose country & language

News

Shares slump as cryptos soar

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

01 Dec 2020, 09:45

Shares tumbled in overnight trading after record breaking gains in November. Whether the falls were simply profit taking on month end, or the start of a global down leg, will become apparent in Asia Pacific trading today. Oil markets fell as OPEC+ extended its meeting, and cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight after Bitcoin approached US $20,000.

European indices were hit hard, with falls of around 1.5% for major markets. Increased volumes point to institutional profit taking after a strong month. This may mean the pressure on Asia Pacific shares eases today, despite significantly lower futures.

A rising US dollar weighed on commodity prices, and gold continued to slide below $1,800. The OPEC+ group is reportedly a long way from agreement at its meeting. Some members are seeking a lift in production, as previously scheduled, but it appears the group is heading towards an extension of cuts for another month or more. Crude oil prices may rise if this path is confirmed.

Bitcoin rose to within a whisker of its all-time high overnight. Curiously, other major cryptos are nowhere near the mark, and there is potential for further volatility based on a rotation between tokens.

Australian investors are looking at a busy day. Building approvals and export data may drive the Australian dollar and shares and sectors this morning, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s meeting this afternoon. While no change in interest rates is expected, traders will zero in on the RBA’s take on the Australian dollar’s rise to 30 month highs.


Latest from CMC

News

Mood downbeat after bullish month, oil dips

Equity markets are largely showing small losses as we approach the end of the final trading session of the month.

01 Dec 2020
News

FTSE recovers early losses, with retail sector in focus
Stock Watch

Will the Zoom share price continue to soar?
News

Equity sentiment slips, Opec+ in focus
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Mood downbeat after bullish month, oil dips

Equity markets are largely showing small losses as we approach the end of the final trading session of the month.

01 Dec 2020
News

FTSE recovers early losses, with retail sector in focus

Asia markets have had a negative end to what has been a strong month for global equities, as we head into December on the back of a wave of optimism.

30 Nov 2020
News

Equity sentiment slips, Opec+ in focus

Equity markets had a positive run last week on the back of more progress being made with respect to developing a Covid-19 vaccine.

30 Nov 2020