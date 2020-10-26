Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

Sentiment sours as infections soar

CMC Markets

Written by

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

27 Oct 2020, 10:00

Record levels of new Covid-19 infections in parts of Europe and the US rattled markets overnight. Stocks slumped and bonds rose as investors re-calibrated growth expectations as new containment measures become increasingly likely. Oil and copper fell, despite the possibility that planning at China’s plenum this week may bring support for key commodities.

There are also concerns around the inability of the US to enact a fresh fiscal stimulus package. Record levels of central bank liquidity and already high government support packages may see investors wondering about the ability of authorities to respond to a second major economic hit.

The challenge for markets is that in most cases they are already pricing a very strong economic bounce. The new outbreaks, and the potential for a double-dip recession, directly contradict this assumption.

Asia Pacific markets are under pressure, with futures markets indicating opening falls for stocks. Trade data released this morning in New Zealand is broadly in line with forecasts, although the trade balance for the year was better than expected. China industrial profits and Hong Kong trade numbers could also shape trading today.


Latest from CMC

News

Health woes hammer stocks, SAP gets smacked

Stock markets in Europe have been rocked by the jump in Covid-19 cases, and the stricter restrictions are a factor too.

27 Oct 2020
News

European markets slide on second lockdown concerns, FTSE 100 outperforms
Stock Watch

Bad news in the pipeline for BP’s share price?
News

Bearish sentiment rises due to health concerns
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Health woes hammer stocks, SAP gets smacked

Stock markets in Europe have been rocked by the jump in Covid-19 cases, and the stricter restrictions are a factor too.

27 Oct 2020
News

European markets slide on second lockdown concerns, FTSE 100 outperforms

After a weekend of fresh headlines about surging infection rates across Europe, partial lockdowns and curfews in Italy and Spain, European markets have fallen this morning.

26 Oct 2020
News

Bearish sentiment rises due to health concerns

Stock markets in Europe enjoyed a bullish run on Friday thanks to the news that Gilead Science’s drug, Remdesivir, received approval from the FDA as a treatment for Covid-19.

26 Oct 2020