Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

Re-opening trade continues as China default fears grow

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

24 Nov 2020, 10:00

Share investors continued to express vaccine optimism in overnight trading. The rotation away from pandemic winners and back to re-opening winners rolled on, with the S&P500 index outperforming the tech heavy Nasdaq. However weaker European PMIs and concerns about potential Chinese bond defaults saw other markets diverge.

Bond traders were surprised by the default of the China state owned Yongcheng Coal and Electricity Company on November 10. Many Chinese corporate bonds enjoy higher ratings due to an assumption of a guarantee from their state issuers. The default contradicted that assumption, and even AAA rated Chinese bonds have suffered over the last two weeks. Combined with reports that Chinese holdings of US government bonds are at two year lows, the development is rattling bond markets around the globe.

The pressure on the safer haven bond markets spread to gold overnight. The yellow metal fell through US $1847, an important support level for the last 4 months. A stronger US dollar contributed to gold weakness, but couldn’t hold back cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin hit a fresh 3 year high above US $18,000.

Services PMIs continue to illustrate the economic pain of lockdowns. German, French and UK service activity contracted in November. However, as with rising Covid-19 infection rates, investors looked through this bad news to a vaccine fuelled economic recovery in 2021.

Commodity markets generally disagreed. Crude oil rose, but most base metals fell after a week of good support. Commodity currencies also stalled, albeit at multi-month highs. These differing market leads make predicting Asia Pacific trading more difficult, although futures indicate a positive response from regional investors.


Latest from CMC

News

FTSE 100 underperforms, new vaccine hopes circulate

The FTSE 100 is underperforming versus its continental counterparts as the firmer pound has dented the market.

24 Nov 2020
News

AstraZeneca vaccine news gives European stocks a shot in the arm
News

Vaccine hopes persist, PMI reports in focus
News

Lacklustre end to volatile week, Kandi spins out
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

FTSE 100 underperforms, new vaccine hopes circulate

The FTSE 100 is underperforming versus its continental counterparts as the firmer pound has dented the market.

24 Nov 2020
News

AstraZeneca vaccine news gives European stocks a shot in the arm

European markets got off to a positive start this week, shrugging off concerns about a continued global surge in coronavirus cases.

23 Nov 2020
News

Vaccine hopes persist, PMI reports in focus

The first half of last week was busy thanks to the progress made with respect to potential vaccines for Covid-19.

23 Nov 2020