Choose country & language

Choose country & language

News

Positive reaction to US PMI and payrolls continues

Positive reaction to US PMI and payrolls continues

Written by

Colin Cieszynski

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

04 Apr 2016, 23:15

The street continues to view Friday’s nonfarm payrolls growth of 215K and manufacturing PMI climbing from 49.5 back into expansion territory near 51.8 as goldilocks reports. In other words, reports that show the US economy growing not too strong which could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner, and not too weak which would raise questions about corporate earnings prospects.  

Meanwhile, crude oil is stabilizing today with WTI steady near $36.50 and Brent steady near $38.50. Natural gas is trading higher following a cold weekend and snow in some consuming regions shows winter still dragging on but with heating oil not confirming, the advance could fade as the late snows melt.  

Currency trading today finds USD trading up slightly. The biggest action overnight has been in AUD which has been falling after Australia retail sales came in soft and ahead of tonight’s RBA meeting. While the central bank is expected to stay the course on interest rates, it could launch another round of verbal attacks against the dollar, which despite overnight weakness, had posted significant gains over the last month. Other resource currencies like CAD, NZD and RUB have also been looking a bit tired lately. Among resource currencies, AUD may be more active to start the week but  over the next few days the focus may shift to CAD with Ivey PMI and Canada employment due later in the week.

 

Corporate News

There have been no major corporate announcements in North America today


Economic News

Significant announcements released overnight include:

UK construction PMI            54.2 vs street 54.1

Eurozone producer prices        (4.2%) vs street (4.0%)
Eurozone unemployment rate        10.3% as expected
Spain unemployment change        (58K) vs street (50K)

Australia building approvals         (9.0%) vs street (9.1%)
Australia retail sales            0.0% vs street 0.4%
India Nikkei manufact PMI        52.4 vs previous 51.1

Upcoming significant announcements include:

9:45 am EDT        US ISM New York        street 54.1
10:00 am EDT        US factory orders        street (1.8%)

10:00 am EDT        Canada Bloomberg Nanos conf    previous 54.5


Latest from CMC

News

European markets pull off their lows as tech stabilises, Alphawave slumps

At one point today European markets were down heavily, with the FTSE 100 and DAX hitting five-week lows, as inflation concerns once again weighed on sentiment.

14 May 2021
Earnings

Steady as she goes for Rolls-Royce share price
News

Europe set for lower open after US stocks rout
News

European markets rebound despite sharp rise in US CPI
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

European markets pull off their lows as tech stabilises, Alphawave slumps

At one point today European markets were down heavily, with the FTSE 100 and DAX hitting five-week lows, as inflation concerns once again weighed on sentiment.

14 May 2021
Earnings

Steady as she goes for Rolls-Royce share price

The Rolls-Royce share price has made very little progress since announcing a £4bn full-year loss.

13 May 2021
News

Europe set for lower open after US stocks rout

It was a day of divergent fortunes yesterday, with European markets reversing some of their early week losses and closing higher on the day, while US markets continued to get pummelled.

13 May 2021