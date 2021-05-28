Positive month-end rebalancing for equities & WTI crude is breaking out from major resistance

We are now heading into the tail end of month-end rebalancing/window-dressing week for the month of May before the US stock market will be close for a public holiday next Monday, 31 May. The major US stock indices remained firm in yesterday’s session with exception of technology heavy Nasdaq 100 as leadership has been centred around cyclical/value and small-cap stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied by +0.41% to 34,464; just 1.8% away from its recent all-time high of 35,091 printed on 10 May. Due to an underperformance of mega tech stocks, the S&P 500 ended with a smaller return of +0.12% to 4,200; 0.8% away from its recent 4,238 all-time high printed on 7 May. The Russell 2000 shone among the pack with a gain of +1.06% to close at 2,273 but still a far bit of 3.73% away from its 2360 all-time high printed on 15 March. In contrast, the Nasdaq 100 declined by -0.33% to 13,657; 3% away from its 14,073 all-time high printed on 29 April. Also, their respective current one -month performances for May as at yesterday’s close (27 May) are as follow; S&P 500 +0.47%, Dow Jones +1.74%, Nasdaq 100 -1.46% and Russell 2000 +0.29%. Hence, the age-old “Sell in May and go away” bad omen does not seem to be in force this year.

On key economic data releases and developments; US labour market has continued to show improvement with initial jobless claims for the week ending 22 May decreased by 38,000 to 406,000; its lowest claims level since 14 March 2020, the second estimate reading of US Q1 has remained unchanged from the previous advance estimate of 6.4%. US President Biden’s additional fiscal stimulus package of US$1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan seems to be gaining traction in bipartisan support as Senate Republicans confirmed a US$928 billion infrastructure counteroffer package.

Asia stocks have remained in an upbeat mood so far in general today, 28 May that extend the rally seen in global equities for a seventh day. Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the pack with a gain of +2.11%, semiconductors sensitive South Korea’s KOSPI 200 and Taiwan’s TAIEX have posted stellar returns of +1% and +1.63% respectively. Singapore and Australia that are placed under some current Covid-19 lock-down restrictions have performed positively as seen in their respective benchmark indices; Straits Times Index +0.63% and ASX 200 +1.13%; just a whisker away from its all-time high level of 7,197 printed on 20 February2020. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index + 0.63% while China CSI 300 remains almost unchanged.

On the commodities front, WTI crude oil futures has started to stage a bullish breakout above a key major resistance level of $66.60 per barrel in place since April 2019 ahead of OPEC+ meeting on 1 June. A weekly close above 66.60 may unleash a multi-month impulsive up move where the Fed needs to think hard on a communication strategy on how to allow the economy to run hot but not to stoke heightened inflation fears that can trigger a liquidity squeeze via negative feedback loops in risk assets/equities in the second half of 2021. The next major resistance stands at the $75.70/87.00 per barrel zone.

Chart of the day – Crude Oil West Texas

Potential impending major bullish breakout in WTI Crude

Source: CMC Markets



