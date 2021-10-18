NZD strengthened amid a higher-than-expected NZ Q3 CPI

The third quarter NZ CPI is printed at 2.2% MoM and 4.9% YoY, much greater than the economists forecast at 4.1% YoY. No doubt, the data projects that RBNZ would increase OCR even higher in the next meeting on the 24 November after the first rate-hike of 25 basis points in October since March 2020. Some economists forecast RBNZ will raise the OCR by 50 basis points to 1% in November.

The NZD has strengthened after the CPI data was released. NZD/USD surged 0.46%, to the intraday high at 0.7104 before the pair pulled back to 0.7081 at local time 4:17 pm. At the time, NZD/AUD was up 0.23%, to 0.9557. And NZD/JPY rose 0.15%, to 80.92. The NZD uptrend momentum has been seeing strong since the 13th of October when the USD was weakened due to a pulling-back of the US treasury yield. And the strong CPI data might lift it even higher in the near term.

Auckland came into the hardest Lockdown since the second half of August, the other regions have been staying in semi-lockdowns. However, economists believe the NZ economy will adapt nicely and rebound quickly once the country reopens again. As the vaccination rate has been accelerating and the renewed government subsidy scheme helps businesses to keep jobs on hold. The economists from Westpac expect the Q4 GDP will rise 4.5% after an estimated 5.5% drop in Q3, followed by a 2.2% lift in the first quarter in 2022.

Nonetheless, the economic growth slowing down in China and the global disruptive supply chain are still negatively affecting the NZ economy. The tightened labor markets and rising energy prices are putting ongoing pressure on the high inflation, in turn lifting the expectation for a more aggressive rate hike from RBNZ.



