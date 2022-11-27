G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:STO - Santos Ltd (BULLISH - Short Term & BULLISH - Long Term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Oil expected to go higher on supply constraints
- Buffett going bullish on oil, increasing stake in Exxon.
- USD weakness supporting oil.
ASX & Economic Key Events
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Shanghai hit by Covid protests as anger spreads across China (CNBC)
- U.S. Black Friday online sales top $9 billion in new record (CNBC)
- Binance, other crypto firms line up bids for bankrupt Voyager Digital after FTX collapse (CNBC)
- EU delays talks on Russian oil price cap until next week, diplomats say (CNBC)
The new iPhone 14 and iOS upgrade include some big cybersecurity changes (CNBC)
