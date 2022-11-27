X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 28/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

28 Nov 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:STO - Santos Ltd (BULLISH - Short Term & BULLISH - Long Term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Oil expected to go higher on supply constraints
  • Buffett going bullish on oil, increasing stake in Exxon.
  • USD weakness supporting oil.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Traders invest $403m in Tesla shares this week 

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; eurozone inflation; easyJet results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 28 November 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

25 Nov 2022
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies

Following the Fed-induced rally on Wall Street, both European and Asian markets finished higher

24 Nov 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

24 Nov 2022