Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:ELD- Elders Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.

Shaw & Partners stated that the "share price overreaction ignores the solid business the Managing Director has built".

Elders delivered 39% underlying earnings growth to $232.1m, at the top-end guidance, that's a remarkable result.

The positive earnings result was significantly overshadowed by the near-term uncertainty created by recent extreme weather conditions but more importantly, the Managing Director Mark Allison's intentions to retire within the next 12 months after almost a decade of leadership at Elders.

High demand for agricultural commodities is expected to create favourable trading conditions in 1H FY23, which adds investor optimism at undervalued prices.

