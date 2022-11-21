G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day



ASX:FLT - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.

The reopening and pent-up travel demand narrative is only gathering momentum, with FLT expecting a gradual recovery in FY23 followed by a 'larger scale recovery during FY24' as the world opens up even more.

Flight Centre's corporate travel segment has returned to pre-covid form based on their latest updates , contributing $58m to their underlying earnings. The company said corporate transaction levels are also back at pre-covid levels, with revenue at approximately 95% which is a positive sign for FY23 and shareholder expectations.

Leisure bookings remain subdued, impacted by the 'lack of competition and spare capacity. The leisure segment lags as outbound travel remains impacted by a lack of competition and capacity, leading to a lack of bookings available and abnormal prices.

Management expects revenue margins to remain below pre-covid levels over the forecast period but partially offset by cost margin improvements.

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



