G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
Tina Teng - @Tinateng_CMC
CMC Markets ANZ - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
CMC Markets Singapore - @CMCMarketsSG
CMC Markets Canada - @CMCMarkets_CA
Trading Idea of the Day
NASDAQ:ATVI - Activision Blizzard Inc - BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
-
Microsoft's proposed buyout presents the potential for shareholders to realise its value.
-
Amid management scandals, Microsoft has made an offer to buy ATVI for US$95 per share.
- Activision first appeared in the Berkshire portfolio after it was purchased by one (or both) of their smaller money managers – Todd Combs & Ted Weschler.
- Berkshire’s bet on Activision is a return to the old days of “workouts” for Buffett – a simple bet on Microsoft’s deal being approved, and shareholders capturing the spread between the current market price and Microsoft’s offer of $95/share.
- I suspect Buffett (with help from his other managers) wouldn’t mind owning the underlying business should the deal fall over too, as it has a strong track record of earnings growth.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
N/A
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Lucid, NIO and Rivian report Q3 losses but order book strong
Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Donetsk battles are ‘hell,’ Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says as Kherson mops up (CNBC)
-
Twitter cuts a large number of contract workers without giving internal teams a heads up (CNBC)
-
FTX says it’s removing trading and withdrawals, moving assets to a cold wallet after $477 million suspected hack (CNBC)
-
Disney plans targeted hiring freeze, job cuts and other cost reductions (CNBC)
-
UK must raise taxes and cut spending, Hunt says ahead of budget (CNBC)
-
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Probing Unauthorized Transactions (WSJ)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)