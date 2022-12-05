X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 06/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

06 Dec 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:HVN - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Harvey Norman's aggregated quarterly sales were negatively affected by depreciation in the euro, pound and NZ$
  • The group flagged a major expansion into the Malaysian market, with plans to grow there from 28 to 80 stores by 2028.

  • Consensus is Moderate Buy.

  • Based on Morningstar’s fair value of $4.89 the stock appears to be undervalued.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Global X Social Media Index ETF underperforms as ad spend falls

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch

Wall Street’s rebound lost steam as strong economic data dashes hopes for a dovish Fed, sending bond yields higher

05 Dec 2022
News

Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening
Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022
Technical analysis

Revisiting three German stocks | Relative Rotation Graphs
