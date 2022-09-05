X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 06/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

06 Sep 2022, 08:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Morning Report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

Energy expected up & Materials expected up

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(NIC – Nickel Industries)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


