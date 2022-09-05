Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Energy expected up & Materials expected up
Global Markets Headlines
- Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson (CNBC)
- India says it will look carefully at Russian oil price cap, rejects moral duty to boycott Moscow (CNBC)
- Oil producer group OPEC+ surprises energy markets with a small production cut (CNBC)
- Euro slides below 99 cents after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe (CNBC)
- European markets close lower as Russia halts gas flows; autos stocks fall nearly 5% (CNBC)
- Global X Uranium ETF rallies as more nations consider nuclear energy (OPTO)
- A U.S recession will likely hurt Asia. Here are the countries that are most vulnerable (CNBC)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(NIC – Nickel Industries)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
