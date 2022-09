Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!





Content Summary

APAC Week Ahead

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

Economic Calendars



APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Week Ahead, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

Energy expected up & Materials expected up



Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway B Class)

Potential SELL

Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Expecting investment companies to fall in price due to macroeconomic uncertainty dropping investor confidence levels as they shift to more low risk investments like government bonds. Also stock price to drop further due to removal of government stimulus from the economy, bring back equities to “fair value”

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)