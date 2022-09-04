X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 05/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

05 Sep 2022, 08:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Week Ahead
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars
     

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our CMC APAC Week Ahead, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

Energy expected up & Materials expected up

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway B Class)

  • Potential SELL
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Expecting investment companies to fall in price due to macroeconomic uncertainty dropping investor confidence levels as they shift to more low risk investments like government bonds. Also stock price to drop further due to removal of government stimulus from the economy, bring back equities to “fair value”

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


