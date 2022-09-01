Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Content Summary
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Global Markets Headlines
- Sterling suffered its worst month since Brexit, and analysts expect it to ‘plumb new depths’ (CNBC)
- Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank (CNBC)
- Chinese EV stocks tank after Li Auto and Xpeng report plunge in August deliveries; Nio ekes out growth (CNBC)
- Europe’s evaporating rivers wreak havoc for food and energy production ahead of winter (CNBC)
- Chip shortage drags on TSMC, Intel and Nvidia share prices (OPTO)
- How JPMorgan, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs are leading the banking blockchain boom (OPTO)
- Global miners are confident China’s stimulus will help prop up steel and iron ore demand (CNBC)
- Critical August jobs report expected to run hot and that could lead to a more aggressive Fed (CNBC)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)