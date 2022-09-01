Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!





Content Summary

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report



Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)



Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ for up-to-date market news.



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)

Potential BUY

Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





