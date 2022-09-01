X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 02/09/22

Azeem Sheriff

02 Sep 2022, 08:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)


Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(EDV – Endeavour Group Ltd)

  • Potential BUY
  • Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Falls under Consumer Staples sector – pricing power, any rise in costs due to inflation gets passed onto the customer so margins are always maintained. Alcoholic drinks retailer, hotel operator and poker machine operator.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


