Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table



Global Markets Commentary



Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(ORG – Origin Energy Ltd)

Potential BUY

Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Energy prices are expected to soar as a result of supply issues globally due to the Russia/Ukraine war. Demand will naturally increase but supply will decrease which will lead to energy prices skyrocketing (which has already begun, especially in Europe) with natural gas and electricity prices

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





