Content Summary
- APAC Daily
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- ASX Economic Calendar
- Trading Idea of the Day
- Economic Calendars
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
AUS Macro Table
Global Markets Commentary
Global Markets Headlines
- Euro zone inflation hits another record of 9.1% as food and energy prices soar (CNBC)
- Bed Bath & Beyond shares crater 21% after meme stock files share offering for undisclosed amount (CNBC)
- Honda and LG Energy shares up on plans for $4.4bn EV battery plant (OPTO)
- Shell, BP and Tullow Oil shares soar amid rising energy prices (OPTO)
- An Iran nuclear deal revival could dramatically alter oil prices — if it happens (CNBC)
- Toyota pledges up to $5.6 billion for EV battery production, ramps up investment in North Carolina plant (CNBC)
- Russia halts gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 for maintenance works (CNBC)
- Iraq’s ‘extraordinarily toxic’ turmoil is a considerable risk to the oil market, say analysts (CNBC)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
Trading Idea of the Day
(ORG – Origin Energy Ltd)
- Potential BUY
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Energy prices are expected to soar as a result of supply issues globally due to the Russia/Ukraine war. Demand will naturally increase but supply will decrease which will lead to energy prices skyrocketing (which has already begun, especially in Europe) with natural gas and electricity prices
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)