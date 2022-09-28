G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
NYSE:DAL - Delta Air Lines - BULLISH BIAS
- Americans travelling overseas will notice that the strength of their USD is much higher relative to the country they’re visiting and can get more purchasing power.
- Delta Airlines could see an influx in US-based travellers heading overseas in pursuit of a holiday where the cost of living is comparatively cheaper thanks to a stronger USD.
- Given international passenger revenue has recovered 81% of its pre-COVID numbers, we can expect the rising USD to further strengthen, resulting in a potential higher bottom line for the company.
ASX & Economic Key Events
