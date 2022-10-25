G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:DIS - The Walt Disney Company - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Disney’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to $0.77 from $0.50 in the prior-year quarter off the back of strong top-line growth.

Disney credited its strong financial performance to improved operations among its domestic theme parks, large increases in live-sports viewership and significant subscriber growth on their streaming platforms. Namely, 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers were added in this quarter alone, increasing total subscriptions to 221 million across all of their streaming offerings.

However, a looming recession may pose a threat to the performance of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment as consumer spending is expected to tighten as people begin to feel the pinch.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Is it time for investors to focus on growth stocks over value?

Podcast of the Day: Why Cohesive Capital’s John Barber is bullish about private equity

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



