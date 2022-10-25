G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
Trading Idea of the Day
NYSE:DIS - The Walt Disney Company - BULLISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Disney’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to $0.77 from $0.50 in the prior-year quarter off the back of strong top-line growth.
- Disney credited its strong financial performance to improved operations among its domestic theme parks, large increases in live-sports viewership and significant subscriber growth on their streaming platforms. Namely, 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers were added in this quarter alone, increasing total subscriptions to 221 million across all of their streaming offerings.
- However, a looming recession may pose a threat to the performance of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment as consumer spending is expected to tighten as people begin to feel the pinch.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Is it time for investors to focus on growth stocks over value?
Podcast of the Day: Why Cohesive Capital’s John Barber is bullish about private equity
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Alphabet misses on top and bottom lines as YouTube ad revenue drops in the quarter (CNBC)
-
-
U.S. home prices cooled at a record pace in August, S&P Case-Shiller says (CNBC)
-
Twitter is losing its most active users, internal documents show (CNBC)
-
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)