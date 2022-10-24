G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff

CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:MQG - Macquarie Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Macquarie group has been focusing recently on renewable energy which is providing it with a competitive advantage over other banks especially in the investments area.

Macquarie Group has the best of both worlds with exposure to mortgages and also investments/asset management, so higher NIM will support it's lending business whilst maintaining its leadership in global asset management

A strong USD will assist with Macquarie's earnings report next month as most of Macquarie's income/assets are derived from the US, so could see a positive earnings report, beating expectations with positive forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway could soon be worth more than Tesla

Podcast of the Day: Why Cohesive Capital’s John Barber is bullish about private equity

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



