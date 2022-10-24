X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 25/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

25 Oct 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff 
CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:MQG - Macquarie Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Macquarie group has been focusing recently on renewable energy which is providing it with a competitive advantage over other banks especially in the investments area.
  • Macquarie Group has the best of both worlds with exposure to mortgages and also investments/asset management, so higher NIM will support it's lending business whilst maintaining its leadership in global asset management
  • A strong USD will assist with Macquarie's earnings report next month as most of Macquarie's income/assets are derived from the US, so could see a positive earnings report, beating expectations with positive forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway could soon be worth more than Tesla
Podcast of the Day: Why Cohesive Capital’s John Barber is bullish about private equity

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEDT

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Morning Wrap

ASX to rise, Wall St extends rally, $A drops - 25/10/22

Australian shares are poised to open higher, following further gains on Wall Street

24 Oct 2022
Analysis

Earnings Preview: Can Microsoft and Alphabet beat growth expectations?

News

Wall Street extends gains ahead of big tech earnings
News

Weaker yields offer a lift as European markets edge higher
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Wall Street extends gains ahead of big tech earnings

US stocks extended gains after the best weekly performance since June ahead of the major tech earnings this week.

24 Oct 2022
News

Weaker yields offer a lift as European markets edge higher

​European markets have got off to a positive start to the week, helped by a continued decline in bond yields on this side of the Atlantic

24 Oct 2022
News

All eyes on UK gilt yields as Johnson steps away, BoJ steps in again

Even though European markets closed broadly lower on Friday, we still managed to see the third positive weekly gain in a row in the face of rising yields on both sides of the Atlantic.

24 Oct 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 24/10/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

23 Oct 2022