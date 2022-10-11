G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter:
Azeem Sheriff - @Azeem__Sheriff
CMC Markets - @CMCMarketsAUSNZ
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:FMG - Fortescue Metals Group - BEARISH BIAS
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
-
Iron ore shipments have been dropping to China week on week, as China's property crisis continues and demand for iron ore reduces.
-
China's 0 COVID policy has not helped as well, with Shanghai looking to go back into lockdown after multiple cases identified, which can severely limit any property development projects in play.
-
Expecting FMG to move further lower to price of 14 which is next key support zone.
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Sprott Gold Miners ETF struggles as gold prices drop
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
-
Bank of England’s Bailey tells pension funds they have 3 days to rebalance (CNBC)
-
IMF cuts global growth forecast for next year, warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ (CNBC)
-
Auto giant Stellantis looks to Australian materials, including nickel, for its EVs (CNBC)
-
-
All you need to know about the Nord Stream gas leaks — and why Europe suspects ‘gross sabotage’ (CNBC)
-
Saudi Arabia Defied U.S. Warnings Ahead of OPEC+ Production Cut (WSJ)
-
America’s Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon, Will Hold That Crypto Now (WSJ)
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)