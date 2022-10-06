G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:SCHN - Schnitzer Steel Industries - BULLISH BIAS

According to the New South Wales government, the steel production industry alone emits 6-9 % of global CO2 emissions and with a growing population, the demand for steel is expected to rise by 50% by 2050.

Schnitzer Steel has recognised this growing demand for steel and has made it its mission to decarbonize the steel industry. Through its extensive steel recycling business, Schnitzer Steel repurposes millions of tons of steel that would otherwise end up in a landfill.

Through efficient recovery technologies and a mill powered by hydroelectricity, the company is able to reduce air emissions significantly per ton of steel produced compared to traditional methods.

In 2021 the company achieved its goal of 100% net carbon-free electricity use at its facilities. For the 8th consecutive year, Schnitzer Steel has earned a place among Ethisphere’s list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies which is a testament to the company’s dedication to enacting positive environmental change in the steel industry.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on lower base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



