Trading Idea of the Day
NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corporation - BULLISH BIAS
-
Sky high oil prices and tight supply make oil an appealing investment.
-
A decade of low oil prices of ever-increasing ESG concerns has caused a structural undersupply of fossil fuels. Conflict in Eastern Europe has put further pressure on oil supply across Europe.
- Increased oil and gas pricing globally has made Occidental a cash printing machine in 2022.
- Occidental Petroleum is a US oil giant focused predominantly on shareholder returns through dividends, share buybacks and debt repayment.
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Twitter shares surge 22% after Elon Musk revives deal to buy company at original price (CNBC)
- Credit Suisse to remain ‘under pressure’ but analysts wary of Lehman comparison (CNBC)
- Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius loses another top executive and co-founder, internal memo says (CNBC)
- Biden approves $625 million in aid to Kyiv; Ukraine pushes further into territory ‘annexed’ by Moscow (CNBC)
- North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington (CNBC)
- Amazon freezes corporate hiring in its retail business (CNBC)
- Ray Dalio gives up Bridgewater’s control as part of succession plan (CNBC)
- UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession, and developing nations will bear the brunt (CNBC)
- U.S. Job Openings Fell in August, Layoffs Up Slightly (WSJ)
