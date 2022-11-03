X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 04/11/22

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

04 Nov 2022, 08:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


ASX:FMG - Fortescue Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • World No. 2 iron ore producer Vale SA saw a steeper-than-expected drop in profit on slumping prices and lingering cost inflation which saw the largest iron ore miners globally tumble.

  • The Brazilian mining giant reported adjusted earnings before items of $US3.7 billion for the third quarter, down 47% from a year ago and well below the $US4.6 billion average analyst estimate.

  • Vale is focusing on higher-quality ore in a bid to defend margins from the lowest iron ore prices in two years. Futures have slumped on concerns over the cooling impact of higher interest rates, combined with China’s COVID restrictions and real-state woes. We may start to see a similar theme with FMG as well.

  • Rio Tinto and BHP have warned that commodity producers will keep struggling with global economic uncertainties and a patchy recovery in China. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co, the world’s largest steel maker, also delivered a bleak outlook for the industry in China this week, predicting demand in the country could fall 5% this year.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Cathie Wood buys 185,000 Robinhood shares

Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

APAC Daily Report


Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

Latest from CMC

News

Tech woes pressure Wall Street ahead of the job data

US stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of Friday’s job data release after Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish reiteration on rate hikes, with tech sectors dragging on performances

03 Nov 2022
Market update

What does the Fed’s 0.75 point rate hike mean for markets?
News

Fed’s hawkish tilt keeps markets under pressure, sterling sinks
News

Sterling sinks further despite record rate rise
