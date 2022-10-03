G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - BEARISH BIAS

ASX taking cues from US equities, long term bearish view but we may see some respite in near term until next FOMC meeting

ASX can be supported by materials sector on back of higher commodity prices so we may not see the same level of impact from US equities on ASX, however risk is to the downside.

ASX & Economic Key Events

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Apple share price falls after cutting 6 million iPhone 14 units

Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Caroline Cai’s take on an emerging markets’ debt crisis

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines

