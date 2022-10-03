G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:XJO - ASX 200 - BEARISH BIAS
- ASX taking cues from US equities, long term bearish view but we may see some respite in near term until next FOMC meeting
- ASX can be supported by materials sector on back of higher commodity prices so we may not see the same level of impact from US equities on ASX, however risk is to the downside.
ASX & Economic Key Events
OPTO For Investors Research
Article of the Day: Apple share price falls after cutting 6 million iPhone 14 units
Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Caroline Cai’s take on an emerging markets’ debt crisis
APAC Daily Report
Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST
EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials HIGHER on rising base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
- Rivian says it’s on pace to meet 2022 goals after production grew 67% in the third quarter (CNBC)
- UK finance minister pledges no more distractions after ‘tough day’ sees U-turn on top tax rate (CNBC)
- Credit Suisse shares pare losses after earlier plunging as much as 10% (CNBC)
- Peloton will put bikes in every Hilton-branded hotel in the U.S. (CNBC)
- Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t like the metaverse—he predicts a different tech will shape the future (CNBC)
- Toyota CEO on why he’s not all-in on EVs, what made him do a ‘happy dance’ (CNBC)
- Oil prices could soon return to $100 as OPEC+ considers ‘historic’ cut, analysts say (CNBC)
- Turkey’s inflation hits 83% as Erdogan vows to keep cutting interest rates (CNBC)
