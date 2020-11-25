Momentum “risk on” feedback loop in play

Positive feedback loop continued to feed into risk assets yesterday where prior stellar gains recorded in US value/cyclical and domestically oriented stocks started to trickle down to the rest of the spectrum; fresh all-time highs were printed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average +1.5% (30046) and the Russell 2000 +1.9% (1853) with gains seen in the laggards as well S&P 500 +1.6% (3635) and Nasdaq 100 +1.5% (12079).

S&P sectors performance scorecard were also reflecting a broad based rally spread across different sectors with Energy (+5.2%), Financials (+3.5%) and Materials (+2.5%) in leadership positions while defensives lagged behind; Utilities (+1.1%), Consumer Staples (+0.7%), Health Care (+0.3%).

Market participants on aggregate seemed to be looking past the upcoming thin liquidity conditions in the next two days due to Thanksgiving holiday and not afraid to add to fresh positions in risk assets. Perhaps, the COVID-19 vaccine optimism and a potential “Modern Monetary Theory” tag team between Janet Yellen (Biden’s pick for US Treasury Secretary) and current Fed Chair Jerome Powell that may unleash another round of massive liquidity pumping into the markets with a potent mix of fiscal and monetary expansionary policies that enable participants to scale above the “wall of worry” that had been associated with increasing coronavirus infection cases worldwide and potential more stringent lockdown measures going forward.

This risk on behaviour had spread into other asset classes as well; the US Treasury 10-year yield continued its pace of a slow and steady increase in the past three days; +3 basis points recorded yesterday to 0.88%, the US dollar continued to wobble with the USD Dollar Index gave up its prior day gain to retest the 92.15 major ascending support in place since April 2011 low; risk-on proxy currencies were the main outperformers with AUD/USD +75 pips (0.7361) and NZD/USD +51 pips (0.6973), a 2-year high.

Gold futures (COMEX), a safe haven proxy play, now out of favour continued to decline after the bearish breakdown of its 1850 medium-term range support; -1.8% to close yesterday’s US session at 1804. Energy and Industrial commodities rose; WTI crude oil futures +4.3% (44.91) that surpassed its August 2020 swing high, its highest level since the recovery from its historical negative value of -55.90 printed on 20 April 2020. Copper futures (COMEX) advanced +1.3% and it is now testing the December 2017/June 2018 swing high area, a clear break above it will validate a major “Double Bottom” bullish reversal technical configuration that may unleash a potential multi-month rally.

“FOMO”, fear of missing out behaviour traits on risk assets are in vogue now, a bit of irrationality but once momentum sets in it will be hard to stop the raging “risk on” herd with positive feedback loops reinforcing one another in the system. Enjoy the ride till it last.



