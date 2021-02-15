Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

Markets march on as BHP sets records

Tesla, man and machine

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

16 Feb 2021, 10:05

The world’s largest listed mining company, BHP, this morning revealed record levels of half-year iron ore production as prices soared. This led the board to declare BHP’s highest ever interim dividend at US $1.01 per share. The stronger report against a backdrop of growth positive moves overnight should see a constructive start to Asia Pacific trading today.

Crude oil prices rose another 2% overnight, and copper and iron ore lifted again, illustrating ongoing expectations of economic recovery. The US dollar, Japanese yen and gold prices held steady, indicating little interest in safer havens.

Volatility makes some investors nervous, but is the traders’ friend. Higher volatility offers greater trading opportunity, albeit at greater risk. At the moment, traders are torn between two main opportunities. Volatility is highest in crypto currencies, and individual stocks as they report on the quarter, half or full year just past. Both paused overnight, as Bitcoin consolidated just below US $50,000, and there was a rare gap in the US company reporting season.

Australian investors are looking at a very busy week as around one third of the top companies showcase their earnings. In addition to BHP, Sims Metal, salmon farmer Tassal Group, appliance maker Breville, online housing advertiser Domain and medical supplier Ansell have all delivered above Bloomberg consensus estimates this morning. Brambles, ARB Corp and GWA are also due to report today.

The People’s Bank of China will decide one year lending rates today. Any increase could solidify expectations of monetary tightening, although analysts rate this a small chance. The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its February meeting, with doves looking for further discussion of negative interest rates and hawks seeking evidence of tapering talk.


Latest from CMC

News

FTSE 100 outperforms, commodities rally

The FTSE 100 is outperforming eurozone indices as commodity and banking stocks are in high demand.

16 Feb 2021
News

Europe set for a higher open, as Nikkei edges above 30,000
Updates

Bonds under early pressure
Earnings

ASX reporting season: February 2021
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

FTSE 100 outperforms, commodities rally

The FTSE 100 is outperforming eurozone indices as commodity and banking stocks are in high demand.

16 Feb 2021
News

Europe set for a higher open, as Nikkei edges above 30,000

A strong Friday session saw European markets close a fairly lacklustre week very much on the front foot, and ensured a second week of gains. US markets also continued their run of record highs.

15 Feb 2021
Updates

Bonds under early pressure

Bond traders are active this morning after US 10 year bonds yields hit their highest point since March last year. Overall sentiment remains positive towards growth, and energy, metal and stock markets rallied on Friday night.

15 Feb 2021