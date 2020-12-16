Choose country & language

News

Fed firms backstop, Bitcoin breaks out

CMC Markets

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

17 Dec 2020, 10:15

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold after its two-day meeting that concluded overnight. Chairman Powell assured the world that the Fed will extend its asset purchase program if economic growth slows. The re-assurance saw the markets continue on their optimistic path, lifting shares and putting pressure on bonds and the US dollar.

Bond traders were looking for more. Many speculated in the lead up to the meeting that the Fed would increase the average maturity of its current bond buying program, potentially moving towards a Bank of Japan style Yield Curve Control approach. The disappointed expectations saw the US interest rate curve steepen slightly.

Data overnight skewed to the positive. Although UK inflation came in softer than forecast, French and German PMIs were stronger, and German stocks led European shares indices higher. US PMIs also showed stronger than anticipated expansion in economic activity, although retail sales for November disappointed.

Traditional forex markets were relatively calm as Bitcoin grabbed traders’ attention with a break to new all-time highs above US $20,000. The positive news spread across the crypto world, although recent star performers Monero and Ripple slipped back.

Futures point to a positive start to Asia Pacific share trading as most regional currencies receive a boost from the weakening US dollar. Analysts forecast that 40,000 Australian jobs were created in November, leaving the unemployment rate at 7.0% as the participation rate increased. A positive surprise could see investors adding to any opening gains when the data is released later this morning.


Latest from CMC

News

Deal optimism pushes sterling to two-year highs against the US dollar

It’s been a fairly solid session for European stocks, with the DAX breaking above its September peaks and posting its best levels since February,

17 Dec 2020
Analysis

UK retail companies recover but tough times lie ahead
Analysis

Food retail suffers a bout of indigestion
News

Flash PMIs and Federal Reserve in focus
