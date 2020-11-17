COVID 19 vaccine optimism 2.0; AUD & NZD outperformed

Another dose of coronavirus vaccine breakthrough from Moderna, one of the forerunners that had reported its Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial, a better effective rate of 90% from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that was announced last week.

Vaccine optimism news flow had continued to be the prime positive catalyst to juice up prices of risk assets post US presidential election as we are now entering a “lull period” without any announcement of a potential breakthrough in the passage of additional US fiscal stimulus package and the next Federal Reserve FOMC meeting will be on Dec 16 together with the release of the Fed’s latest “dot plot” economic data projections.

All key US benchmark stock indices ended yesterday’s session on a positive note with value/US domestic theme plays outperformed technology and “stay-homed” stocks; S&P 500 (+1.2%), Dow Jones (+1.6%), Russell 2000 (+2.4%) and Nasdaq 100 (+0.6%). S&P sectors performance; value/cyclical stocks outperformed with Energy (+6.5%) led the pack and Industrials, Financials and Materials sectors notched up gains between +2.5% to +2.00%.

While the Information Technology (+0.98%) continued to lag behind in such “COVID 19 vaccine optimism” jolt; all was not gloomy as its sub-sectors; Communications Equipment (+2.43%) and Semiconductors (+2.26%) had outperformed the S&P 500 and even the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

On a side note after months of speculation, S& P Dow Jones Indices had announced officially that Tesla Inc will be included into the S&P 500 with effect on 21 December 2020; estimated weightage in the S&P 500 is likely to be in a range of 1.2% to 1.5%. The share price of Telsa surged by +13% to end the after-hours trading session at 461.92 after it closed at 408.09 (-0.1%) in yesterday’s normal US session.

Over to the foreign exchange market, the USD dollar had remained soft; in line with the current risk-on environment, the US Dollar Index had declined by -0.01% to end yesterday’s US session at 92.64, a whisker away from a retest again of the 92.15 major support (the ascending trendline in place since April 2011 low). The higher beta currencies (AUD and NZD) that had a higher direct correlation with the movement in global stocks continued to outperform in such environment; the NZD/USD and AUD/USD advanced by +0.8% to +0.7% yesterday.

Chart of the day – NZD/USD bullish breakout from major reversal configuration

Source: CMC Trading Platform



