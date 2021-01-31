Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Updates

China data rattles cages

Tesla, man and machine

Written by

Michael McCarthy

CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST

01 Feb 2021, 10:05

Data released in China yesterday could add to investor concerns evidenced by a sell down of stocks on Friday night. Bond markets also came under pressure. Currency markets remained calm, but gold edged higher and crude oil slid in signs of deteriorating growth sentiment.

The data showed expansion slowing across the Chinese economy. The weaker reads on both manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity surprised analysts and increases attention to today’s release of the Caixin manufacturing PMI. The index is expected to show an expansionary reading of 52.6 for January, and any miss could add to selling pressures.

The reading comes at the beginning of a huge week for economic releases. PMIs and ISMs for Japan, Europe and the US are accompanied by select inflation reads in the first half of the week. Thursday brings US national accounts, including durable goods orders, then employment numbers culminating in the non-farm payrolls on Friday night. Current share market levels reflect a high degree of economic optimism for 2021. Evidence this week of a more sober economic outlook from these leading indicators could bring substantial change.

The Australian dollar fell at this morning’s open after Western Australian re-instituted lockdown measures overnight. The slip comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monthly meeting tomorrow. Economists forecast no change to the cash rate or the three year bond yield target, both currently at 0.10%.


Latest from CMC

News

Stocks drop as establishment fears retail investor army

Fear is running through the equity markets again as some trading apps have relaxed restrictions on certain stocks that have experienced colossal volatility recently, like Gamestop.

30 Jan 2021
Market Outlook

The week ahead: US non-farm payrolls; Alphabet, Amazon, BP results
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

France, Germany set to contract in Q4, as choppy month draws to a close
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Stocks drop as establishment fears retail investor army

Fear is running through the equity markets again as some trading apps have relaxed restrictions on certain stocks that have experienced colossal volatility recently, like Gamestop.

30 Jan 2021
News

France, Germany set to contract in Q4, as choppy month draws to a close

After initially opening lower yesterday, European markets recovered some of their poise in the afternoon session as the washout from Wednesday’s GameStop margin call

29 Jan 2021
Updates

Better data and earnings lifts risk appetites

Lower than anticipated jobless numbers and stronger earnings reports lifted risk assets overnight. Shares bounced back, and commodity currencies reversed sharply to finish the US session higher. Base metals rose as gold and bonds slid.

29 Jan 2021