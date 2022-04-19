Chart of the day – an imminent potential bottom reversal for Bitcoin

Crypto markets sharply retreated from the March high due to a selloff in risk assets amid surging US bond yields and a strengthening USD. Some positive news surfaced over the weekend that Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein sees a possible launch of a bitcoin ETF, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission approving an application for the Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF earlier this month.

From the technical perspective, Bitcoin may encounter a near-term rebounding opportunity with a double bottom pattern.

Bitcoin- Daily (a potential rebounding at the lower band of the ascending channel)

Key technical elements:

The four hourly chart forms a potential double bottom pattern, suggesting an imminent rebounding opportunity with an intraday resistance at 41,578, which is the Fibonacci retracement at 23.60% (connecting from the high on the 11 November to the low on the 24 January)

The ascending channel is intact in the daily chart, with potential support at the lower band, overlapping with the support in the 4 hourly chart.

Both RSI and Stochastic point up, with Stochastic falling into the overbought territory, indicating a near-term bearish momentum fades off.

Key price levels:

Supports: 38,347,

Resistances: 41,578, 44,000, 47,400



