X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Chart of the day – an imminent potential bottom reversal for Bitcoin
Analysis

Chart of the day – an imminent potential bottom reversal for Bitcoin

bitcoin image on a laptop computer screen

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

19 Apr 2022, 04:30

Crypto markets sharply retreated from the March high due to a selloff in risk assets amid surging US bond yields and a strengthening USD. Some positive news surfaced over the weekend that Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein sees a possible launch of a bitcoin ETF, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission approving an application for the Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF earlier this month.

From the technical perspective, Bitcoin may encounter a near-term rebounding opportunity with a double bottom pattern.

Bitcoin- Daily (a potential rebounding at the lower band of the ascending channel)

(click to see the enlarged chart)

Key technical elements:

  • The four hourly chart forms a potential double bottom pattern, suggesting an imminent rebounding opportunity with an intraday resistance at 41,578, which is the Fibonacci retracement at 23.60% (connecting from the high on the 11 November to the low on the 24 January)
  • The ascending channel is intact in the daily chart, with potential support at the lower band, overlapping with the support in the 4 hourly chart.
  • Both RSI and Stochastic point up, with Stochastic falling into the overbought territory, indicating a near-term bearish momentum fades off.

Key price levels:

Supports: 38,347,

Resistances: 41,578, 44,000, 47,400


Latest from CMC

Stock Watch

What matters for the Netflix’s Q1 earnings?

Netflix's share price plunged 36.71% YTD and halved from its November high in 2021.

19 Apr 2022
News

AUD stronger, US futures gaining, Asia markets mixed
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (19 Apr 2022)
Stock Watch

US earnings season 2022: latest insights
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Stock Watch

What matters for the Netflix’s Q1 earnings?

Netflix's share price plunged 36.71% YTD and halved from its November high in 2021.

19 Apr 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (19 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (19 Apr 2022)

19 Apr 2022
Stock Watch

US earnings season 2022: latest insights

If you’ve been on the fence about US tech, results from this quarter’s US earnings season may make your decision easier.

19 Apr 2022
Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

Chart of the week – Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

17 Apr 2022