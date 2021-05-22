Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Market Outlook

Chart of the week – Potential recovery for US semiconductor stocks (SOXX)

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

22 May 2021, 15:55

Chart of the week – iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Potential recovery for US semiconductor stocks (SOXX)

Medium-term technical analysis

click to enlarge chart

click to enlarge chart

Time stamped: 22 May 2021 at 1:00 pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets & TradingView

  • Since its recent all-time of 449.73 printed on 5 April, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), an exchange trade fund that consists of the 30 major US semiconductors stocks has declined by -14% to print a low of 386.03 on 13 May.
  • Several key technical elements are now advocating for a potential recovery in the SOXX; from fractals analysis /Elliot Wave perspective, the entire price movement from these dated  swing points (16 February 2021, 9 March 2021,  5 April 2021 & 13 May 2021) can be considered as a likely a-b-c flat/sideways configuration with the potential terminal/end point of the sideways configuration at the 386.00 level that confluences closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci expansion of the down move from 16 February 2021 high to 9 March 2021 low projected from 5 April 2021 high and the 0.764 Fibonacci expansion of the most recent decline from 5 April 2021 high to 4 May 2021 low projected from 7 May 2021 high.
  • The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shaped a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates that the recent downside momentum has eased, and price action may be due for a short to medium-term bullish reversal at this juncture.
  • The ratio charts of SOXX against the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) and its S&P Information Technology Sector (XLK) has indicted recent outperformance of SOXX since 19 May.
  • If the 386.00 key medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above 419.50 (the pull-back resistance of the former major ascending support from 18 March 2020 low), SOXX may see a potential impulsive up move sequence to retest its all-time high swing area of 443.97/449.73 in the first step.
  • However, a daily close below 386.00 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 367.00.

 


Latest from CMC

News

European stocks finish a turbulent week on the up

European stocks have continued to edge higher after a roller coaster week which saw the FTSE100 hit a one week high and a six-day low in the space of 24 hours,

22 May 2021
Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK public finances; Aviva, Marks & Spencer, Snowflake results
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

UK retail sales and flash PMIs in focus
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK public finances; Aviva, Marks & Spencer, Snowflake results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (24-28 May), and view our key company earnings schedule.

22 May 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for week commencing 24 May 2021.

22 May 2021
Market Outlook

Brent Crude Breakout Imminent

Brent Crude Oil has been in a bullish uptrend since the crash in April of 2020.

18 May 2021