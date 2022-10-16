This week, we also have Tesla's earnings Q3 report due which will highlight how the company fared in Q3 and what their forward guidance will be for Q4 and beyond, presenting any challenges and how the Tesla boss aims to navigate through this uncertain environment.

Given we're near a key support level on the daily chart, there's a possibility we may see some short covering to push the price back higher before continuing to sell back down. If earnings and more importantly forward guidance is poor, we could see a break of this key support zone around $200, where price can retest that decending trendline.