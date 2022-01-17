Bitcoin drops, skilled worker shortage hits Rio Tinto

The S&P/ASX 200 is up just 3.40 points at the open on Tuesday to 7420.70. Top gainers include JB Hi-Fi and Allkem, up 7% and 1.8% respectively. US markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr public holiday on Monday while European equities rose. US markets will resume trading on Tuesday where equity futures are pointing to a mixed start to trade.

In Europe, equities advanced with the Euro Stoxx 600 rising +0.70% lifted by health care +1.36% and technology +1.58% while real estate lagged -0.27%. The DAX also rose +0.32%, as did the CAC +0.82% and FTSE100 +0.91%.

After lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices jumped a further 25% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first two weeks of 2022, broker Credit Suisse on Monday again increased its forecasts and said “unprecedented margins change everything” for the sector, reports The Australian Financial Review. It comes as the sector prepares to provide quarterly updates in the coming two weeks, with Allkem, which was formed following the recent merger between Orocobre and Galaxy Resources, to kick things off on Tuesday. Other major players – Pilbara Minerals, Mineral Resources and IGO – also report this month. Macquarie analysts on Monday said they remained “positive” on lithium and rare earths miners following a strong 2021 as bumper electric sales, chip shortages, climate change momentum and lack of supply combined to push prices “higher and faster than many have anticipated”.

Rio Tinto has narrowly beaten the bottom end of its revised iron ore shipment guidance for 2021, and flagged ongoing difficulty in finding skilled workers that could mean it has to push back exports.

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd. said its first-half net profit likely fell by 9.4% even as sales momentum remained strong during the Covid-19 pandemic. JB Hi-Fi signalled a preliminary unaudited net profit of $287.9 million in the six months through December. Sales for the half-year period were assessed to be down 1.6% on the prior corresponding period. Online sales were $1.1 billion, up 63% on a year earlier and representing 22.7% of total sales, JB Hi-Fi said. For the three months through December, the company said its JB Hi-Fi Australia business grew sales by 1.2% and The Good Guys rose by 2.8% after stripping out the impact of newly opened stores. JB Hi-Fi New Zealand's comparable sales fell by 3.4%.

Redbubble said in a statement to the ASX that it expects FY22 marketplace revenue to be "slightly below" the previous year's, which was boosted from stronger mask sales. Excluding masks and on a paid basis , 1H FY22 underlying marketplace revenue will be $283 million, down 5% and EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue is now expected to be negative low single digits.

Bloomberg reports that Singapore’s financial regulator told companies in the cryptocurrency industry to refrain from advertising their services to the public, in line with the city-state’s desire to curb retail speculation in volatile digital assets. Service providers should only market their activities on their own websites, mobile applications, or official social media accounts, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Monday in a statement. The guideline will cover a broad array of businesses, from banks to payment service providers and crypto exchanges. Bitcoin dropped below $US42,000 to be trading around $US41,580.

Last year, Bitcoin’s use at merchants that use BitPay dropped to about 65% of processed payments, down from 92% in 2020, the company told Bloomberg. Ether purchases accounted for 15% of the total, stablecoins were 13% and new coins added to BitPay in 2021 -- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Litecoin -- accounted for 3%.

AUD/USD US72.10c

Bitcoin $US41,580

Gold $US1819.00 an ounce

Brent crude oil $US86.72 a barrel

WTI crude oil $US84.40 a barrel



