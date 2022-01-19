BHP warns on earnings, Sony drops on Microsoft Activision deal

The S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.8% to 7353.20 just before midday AEDT. Sony's share price is down almost 9% after rival Microsoft announced it would buy gaming company Activision in $US68.7 billion all-cash deal.

On the ASX, shares in Lynas Rare Earths are slightly higher after the company surpassed $200 million in sales for the December quarter, setting a new record despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

BHP shares are down slightly after the mining giant flagged a billion dollar hit to its February half-year financial results from impairments and fresh payments over the Samarco tailings disaster, despite announcing bumper iron ore shipments. The mining giant shipped 73.2 million tonnes of iron ore from its Pilbara mines in the December period, up from 70.8 million tonnes in the same period in 2020, and exported 144 million tonnes in the first half of the financial year.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell by 2.0% to 102.2 in January from 104.3 in December. “This is a surprisingly solid result given the rapid spread of the omicron COVID variant over the last month. The 2% decline compares to the 5.2% drop seen in the first month of the delta outbreak in NSW, a 6.1% drop heading into Victoria’s ‘second wave’ outbreak in 2020 and the epic 17.7% collapse when the pandemic first hit in early 2020,” Westpac’s chief economist Bill Evans said in a statement. Westpac’s data comes after ANZ posted its largest fall since 1992 in that bank’s consumer confidence survey.

US markets

Wall Street stocks fell amid a surge in US Treasury yields on expectations the Federal Reserve will have to unveil several interest rate hikes to tackle a worrying spike in inflation. The Dow tumbled 1.5 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 2.6 per cent.

Oil

Oil prices traded at the highest levels in more than seven years on Tuesday, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery ramping up demand. US contract WTI hit $US86.82 a barrel, the highest levels since October 2014. Brent crude oil was at $US88.61 a barrel.

AUD/USD US71.80c

Bitcoin $US42,176

Gold $US1813.74 an ounce

Brent crude oil $US88.61 a barrel

WTI crude oil $US86.82 a barrel



