BHP unification, AUD weakens with stronger USD

The S&P/ASX 200 is rallying, up as much as 2% just after 1.30pm AEDT on Friday after a technical correction on Thursday saw it drop more than 10% below its August 2021 high.

US futures are rising, indicating gains when markets open there.

With BHP shareholders voting for unification, the company is set to become a larger part of ASX indices. At the close today, BHP is expected to move from ~6% in the ASX 200 to ~10%, while also reducing the weight of other names in the index. It could lead to massive turnover, with analysts estimating around $25bn, as investors trim big index names and buy BHP.

The Aussie dollar has weakened against the US dollar. The US dollar index extended gains for a fourth session to trade at 97.2 on Thursday, hovering at levels not seen since June 2020, after stronger-than-expected US Q4 GDP growth reinforced a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance.

The American economy expanded an annualized 6.9% on quarter in Q4 2021, much higher than 2.3% in Q3 and well above forecasts of 5.5%, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Dow Jones was little changed after adding more than 600 points, the S&P fell 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% after being more than 1.6% higher at session highs.

The Aussie dollar is at US70.30c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US37,118.

Gold is at $US1795.46 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US89.65 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US87.66 a barrel.



