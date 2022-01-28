X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

BHP unification, AUD weakens with stronger USD

australian flag painted on a red brick wall

Written by

Elise Shaw

Senior Content Strategist

28 Jan 2022, 00:45

The S&P/ASX 200 is rallying, up as much as 2% just after 1.30pm AEDT on Friday after a technical correction on Thursday saw it drop more than 10% below its August 2021 high.

US futures are rising, indicating  gains when markets open there.

With BHP shareholders voting for unification, the company is set to become a larger part of ASX indices. At the close today, BHP is expected to move from ~6% in the ASX 200 to ~10%, while also reducing the weight of other names in the index. It could lead to massive turnover, with analysts estimating around $25bn, as investors trim big index names and buy BHP.

The Aussie dollar has weakened against the US dollar. The US dollar index extended gains for a fourth session to trade at 97.2 on Thursday, hovering at levels not seen since June 2020, after stronger-than-expected US Q4 GDP growth reinforced a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance.

The American economy expanded an annualized 6.9% on quarter in Q4 2021, much higher than 2.3% in Q3 and well above forecasts of 5.5%, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Dow Jones was little changed after adding more than 600 points, the S&P fell 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% after being more than 1.6% higher at session highs.

The Aussie dollar is at US70.30c against the US dollar.

Bitcoin is at $US37,118.

Gold is at $US1795.46 an ounce.

Brent crude oil is trading around $US89.65 a barrel.

WTI crude oil is at $US87.66 a barrel.


Latest from CMC

Updates

US stocks stabilize, VIX momentum fades, USD hits 18-month high, gold falls

Asia markets might be mixed after falls on Thursday, but SPI futures are up 1.5%, indicating a rebound on the S&P/ASX 200.

27 Jan 2022
News

FTSE 100 wipes out weekly loss, as markets digest Fed intentions
Analysis

What do you do in a downtrend market?
Market Outlook

Is Crude Oil Heading Toward the Hundred?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Updates

US stocks stabilize, VIX momentum fades, USD hits 18-month high, gold falls

Asia markets might be mixed after falls on Thursday, but SPI futures are up 1.5%, indicating a rebound on the S&P/ASX 200.

27 Jan 2022
News

FTSE 100 wipes out weekly loss, as markets digest Fed intentions

The FTSE100 has managed to recover back into positive territory, after trading down below 7,400 early on, we are now back to within touching distance of 7,600, and the highs this month,

27 Jan 2022
News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open

There was always the risk that yesterday’s strong rebound was predicated on the premise that the Federal Reserve might feel compelled to be less hawkish about policy

27 Jan 2022
News

ASX sinks to correction territory, US futures tumbling

The S&P/ASX 200 fell into a technical correction on Thursday, dropping more than 10% below its August 2021 high.

27 Jan 2022